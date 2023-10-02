MSI Introduces GAMING SLIM Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

As a leading brand in True Gaming hardware, MSI is excited to introduce the GAMING SLIM Family, a new graphics card series powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics processors. While maintaining the most iconic GAMING elements from the long-standing MSI GAMING series, GAMING SLIM is even thinner and lighter, allowing for flexible system assembly while promising high-performance capabilities. The GAMING SLIM series is available with the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics processors.

Slim design, mighty action

GAMING SLIM is available in bothblack and white versions, embodying GAMING characteristics through bold lines, clean edges, and RGB hues on a sleek appearance. Despite its slim profile, advanced thermal capability isn’t compromised.The cooling system, driven by MSI’s current-generation thermal solution, TRI FROZR 3, incorporates TORX FAN 5.0 with pairs of three fan blades connected by an outer link. This design forms a rim that directs airflow into the updated thermal module underneath. The system also features a nickel-plated copper baseplate and up to 8 Core Pipes at the heart of the heatsink, effectively dissipating heat. Furthermore, a metal backplate with a flow-through opening enhances heat dissipation and strength. Mystic Light synchronizes exterior illumination with the PC using Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link technologies.

Appealing option for enthusiasts

Lighter and slimmer than standard GAMING variants, GAMING SLIM is tailored for individuals building gaming setups in tight spaces. This ensures optimal airflow and circulation within the PC case. Furthermore, equipped with top-notch thermal design and advanced features like ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS, it’s easier to enjoy unparalleled speed, ushering in a new era of performance, immersive gaming, AI capabilities, and lightning-fast content creation. The GAMING SLIM series perfectly suits creative professionals, esports competitors, livestream broadcasters, creators, and more.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

