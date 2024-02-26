MSI Intel and AMD Motherboards Now Fully Support Up to 256GB of Memory Capacity

MSI unveiled its groundbreaking support for memory capacities of up to 256GB. Now, both MSI Intel and AMD motherboards official support these capacities, with 4 DIMMs enabling 256GB and 2 DIMMs supporting 128GB. This advancement enhances multitasking capabilities and ensures seamless computing operations.
Intel Motherboard – 700 & 600 Series Platform, BIOS Rolling Out
The supported platforms for this memory capacity enhancement include Intel 700 and 600 series DDR5 motherboards. Gamers looking to benefit from these enhancements will need to upgrade to the own dedicated BIOS. MSI is currently diligently working on releasing the BIOS, with the first batch already available below. The rest of the models will be released in late February and March.
Marketing Name BIOS Version
|Marketing Name
|BIOS Version
|MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX
|7D85vA31(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 GODLIKE
|7D85v191(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 ACE MAX
|7D86vA32(Beta version)
|MEG Z790 ACE
|7D86v1A2(Beta version)
|MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI
|7D89vA34(Beta version)
|MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI
|7D89v1B3(Beta version)
|PRO Z790-A MAX WIFI
|7E07vM31(Beta version)
|PRO Z790-A WIFI
|7E07vAA1(Beta version)
|Z790MPOWER
|7E01vP12(Beta version)
|MAG B760M MORTAR MAX WIFI
|7E01vH81(Beta version)
|MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI
|7E01vM81(Beta version)
|MAG B760M MORTAR
|7E01vM81(Beta version)
AMD Motherboard – All AM5 Models Are Ready for 256GB Memory Capacity
Now turning to AMD support, all the AM5 models now support the enhanced memory capacity, including X670, B650, and A620 motherboards. The dedicated BIOS for these motherboards were released in January 2024, meaning all the MSI AM5 motherboards are ready to handle up to 256GB of memory capacity.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI
