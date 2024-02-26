MSI Intel and AMD Motherboards Now Fully Support Up to 256GB of Memory Capacity

- Advertisement - -

MSI unveiled its groundbreaking support for memory capacities of up to 256GB. Now, both MSI Intel and AMD motherboards official support these capacities, with 4 DIMMs enabling 256GB and 2 DIMMs supporting 128GB. This advancement enhances multitasking capabilities and ensures seamless computing operations.

Intel Motherboard – 700 & 600 Series Platform, BIOS Rolling Out

The supported platforms for this memory capacity enhancement include Intel 700 and 600 series DDR5 motherboards. Gamers looking to benefit from these enhancements will need to upgrade to the own dedicated BIOS. MSI is currently diligently working on releasing the BIOS, with the first batch already available below. The rest of the models will be released in late February and March.

Marketing Name BIOS Version MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX 7D85vA31(Beta version) MEG Z790 GODLIKE 7D85v191(Beta version) MEG Z790 ACE MAX 7D86vA32(Beta version) MEG Z790 ACE 7D86v1A2(Beta version) MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI 7D89vA34(Beta version) MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI 7D89v1B3(Beta version) PRO Z790-A MAX WIFI 7E07vM31(Beta version) PRO Z790-A WIFI 7E07vAA1(Beta version) Z790MPOWER 7E01vP12(Beta version) MAG B760M MORTAR MAX WIFI 7E01vH81(Beta version) MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI 7E01vM81(Beta version) MAG B760M MORTAR 7E01vM81(Beta version)

AMD Motherboard – All AM5 Models Are Ready for 256GB Memory Capacity

Now turning to AMD support, all the AM5 models now support the enhanced memory capacity, including X670, B650, and A620 motherboards. The dedicated BIOS for these motherboards were released in January 2024, meaning all the MSI AM5 motherboards are ready to handle up to 256GB of memory capacity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

