MSI India Wraps Up Channel Partner Meet Series with Visionary Roadmap and Collaborative Spirit

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MSI India successfully concluded its multi-city Channel Partner Meet series, held across Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, and Mumbai, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, growth, and deep-rooted collaboration with its channel ecosystem.

Each event served as a strategic platform for MSI to celebrate its achievements in 2024, spotlight its growth trajectory for 2025, and unveil ambitious plans for 2026. The gatherings featured vibrant product showcases, ongoing promotional campaigns, and community-driven activations aimed at amplifying MSI’s presence across India. The sessions also included a comprehensive overview of MSI’s evolving desktop service policies, equipping partners to deliver seamless after-sales support. Above all, MSI reaffirmed its commitment to empowering both channel partners and end-users through innovation, collaboration, and service excellence.

Leadership-Driven Engagement

The series was spearheaded by Mr. Andy Yang, General Manager of INDOMSI, whose opening remarks set the tone for a future-focused dialogue. He was joined by a powerhouse team of product and business leaders:

Eunice – Regional Product Manager, Motherboards

– Regional Product Manager, Motherboards Shridhar – Business Development Manager, Graphics Cards & SSDs

– Business Development Manager, Graphics Cards & SSDs Ashish – Marketing & PR Manager, India

– Marketing & PR Manager, India Ashok – Business Development Manager, PLC

– Business Development Manager, PLC Annie – Product Manager, Monitors

– Product Manager, Monitors Pankaj – Sales Head, Commercial Product Lines

– Sales Head, Commercial Product Lines Vikas – Desktop Service Head

Alongside MSI sales leaders—Mr. Arvind (Sales Head – East & South), Mr. Rakesh (Sales Head – North & West), and Mr. Mukesh (National Sales Head – Monitors)—were joined by national distributors ACRO, REDINGTON, and WPG, along with regional MSI sales teams, in a collective effort to drive unified channel momentum and reaffirm MSI’s commitment to excellence across India.

Together, they delivered dynamic presentations spotlighting MSI’s expanding product ecosystem, which includes next-generation motherboards, high-performance graphics cards, immersive gaming monitors, premium PC cases, robust power supplies, advanced cooling solutions, lightning-fast SSDs, and commercial innovations tailored to India’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Strategic Highlights

2024 : Celebrated milestones in product adoption, community engagement, and brand growth

: Celebrated milestones in product adoption, community engagement, and brand growth 2025 : Focused on scaling the Powered by MSI ecosystem through partner incentives, grassroots activations, and enhanced visibility

: Focused on scaling the Powered by MSI ecosystem through partner incentives, grassroots activations, and enhanced visibility 2026: Outlined plans for deeper market penetration, service excellence, and co-branded initiatives with channel partners

A Roadmap Built on Partnership

MSI emphasized its commitment to co-working closely with channel partners, ensuring smoother product reach to end-users and fostering greater adoption of the Powered by MSI ecosystem. The events underscored MSI’s belief that strategic collaboration is the key to unlocking India’s full PC-building potential.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 161