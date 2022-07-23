MSI India Offers Discounted Online Sales from July 22-27, 2022, at Amazon.in & Flipkart.com

- Advertisement - -

Here comes the hottest sale in 2022. It’s time for you to squeeze the day with great promotions and finding the perfect deals. To welcome the long-awaited E-Commerce sales festival season, MSI has released many exciting deals for Gaming Desktops, Monitors, PC Components (Motherboard, Graphics Card, PC Cabinet, Liquid Cooler, Power Supply), Peripherals (Headset, Mouse) during Amazon Prime Day (July 23-24 2022) & Flipkart Big Saving Days (July 22-27).

More information here: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/pc-online-sales-2022

*Actual price and Terms may vary on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

The promotion period runs between the 22nd of July 2022 and the 27th of July 2022.

Almost all MSI products are having best discount ever on the two EC platforms, you can definitely find PC rigs or peripherals which meet your need, at a safisfying price.

Visit MSI Store on Amazon.in: https://msi.gm/msi-prime-in

See MSI Gaming Desktop Deal on Flipkart: https://msi.gm/msi-in-fk-gdt

Besides, MSI treat PC builders with an offer currently. The flagship CPU liquid cooler – MSI MEG CORELIQUID S360/S280 which offer ultimate cooling solution for CPU, are now having free gift to redeem. Full details of the promotion: https://in.msi.com/Landing/Sleek-Silent-Sensational

Also, buy now and write a product review during sales season, MSI will reward you a USD$20 Steam Wallet for you to add more games to your Steam library.

More info about “Shout Out for MSI” can be found here: https://in.msi.com/Landing/join-shout-out-for-msi

Last by not least, don’tforget to join the MSI Reward Program – – Review a product, refer a friend, or take any other actions that earns you MSI Member Points. The points can be used for claiming free gifts and limited merchandise.

