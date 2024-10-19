MSI India Ignites AI Revolution with Z890 Motherboards and New Products Introduction Event

- Advertisement -

MSI India, a leading brand of high-performance gaming computer hardware, hosted an exclusive product launch event in New Delhi on October 16th to unveil its latest lineup of Z890 motherboards, engineered to propel the AI PC revolution. The event welcomed 30 esteemed guests, including media representatives, influential figures, and PC system builders.

Z890 Motherboards: Unleashing AI Computing Power

The highlight of the event was the introduction of MSI’s new Z890 motherboards, designed to maximize the potential of Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200 series processors. These motherboards boast cutting-edge features such as Thunderbolt™ 4 for high-speed connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 for blazing-fast wireless speeds, and EZ DIY features to simplify PC building. Furthermore, the Z890 motherboards are ATX 3.1 ready and feature an 8-pin Supplemental PCIe Power Connector to handle the increased power demands of AI computing and GPU-heavy tasks. These advancements empower users to experience the full force of AI computing.

Expanding the MSI Ecosystem

In addition to the Z890 motherboards, MSI India also showcased the following products:

MAG CORELIQUID I360 Liquid Cooler: A high-performance liquid cooler with a sleek design and vibrant ARGB lighting.

A high-performance liquid cooler with a sleek design and vibrant ARGB lighting. MPG EZ120 ARGB Fans: Easy-to-install fans with customizable ARGB lighting for enhanced system aesthetics.

Easy-to-install fans with customizable ARGB lighting for enhanced system aesthetics. MSI 27 inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: A cutting-edge gaming monitor featuring a Quantum Dot OLED panel for stunning visuals and immersive gameplay.

Hands-On Experience and Collaboration

The event provided attendees with the opportunity to engage with the new products through live demonstrations, fostering a collaborative environment for valuable feedback and knowledge exchange.

Embracing the Future of AI Computing

The successful event solidified MSI India’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower users to embrace the transformative power of AI computing.

MSI Product Identity: MEG, MPG, and MAG

MSI caters to diverse gaming needs with its distinct product segments:

MEG Series (Overpower with Innovation): For the enthusiast gamer seeking cutting-edge future technology, unparalleled performance, and luxurious aesthetics.

For the enthusiast gamer seeking cutting-edge future technology, unparalleled performance, and luxurious aesthetics. MPG Series (Strong Performance, Sleek Design): A perfect blend of high performance and sophisticated design, ideal for gamers who value both power and stylish look.

A perfect blend of high performance and sophisticated design, ideal for gamers who value both power and stylish look. MAG Series (Stable Foundation, Durably Built): Built on a foundation of stability and durability, MAG series caters to mainstream gamers who prioritize reliability and long-lasting performance.

This segmentation ensures that every gamer can find the perfect MSI product to elevate their gaming experience.

