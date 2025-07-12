MSI India Brings Up to 45% OFF on PC Products During Amazon Prime Day 2025

MSI, the global leader in gaming, content creation, and business productivity hardware, announces spectacular discounts of up to 45% across its extensive product line-up exclusively on Amazon India during Prime Day Sale, July 12–14, 2025. From cutting-edge QD-OLED gaming monitors and productivity displays to high-performance PC components, MSI has tailored incredible offers for gamers, professionals, and content creators alike.
Product Highlights: Gaming Monitors
Experience Stunning Visuals with MSI QD-OLED Series (37%–48% OFF)
Unlock immersive gameplay with MSI’s premium QD-OLED gaming monitors featuring:
- True Black technology for vivid colors and ultra-realistic visuals.
- Lightning-fast 0.03 ms GTG response time.
- Exclusive OLED Care 2.0 technology to prevent screen burn-in.
- Up to 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate options.
- A reliable 3-year warranty.
Recommended Pick – MAG 341CQP QD-OLED
Curved ultrawide powerhouse perfect for immersive gaming and cinematic entertainment.
Special Price: ₹79,999
Bonus Offer:
Participate in “Shout Out for MSI” by reviewing your purchase and redeem a Steam Wallet code worth up to USD$50!
27” Quantum Dot Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor now under ₹25,000
- MAG 274QRF QD E2: Ideal for gamers seeking vibrant visuals and smooth performance.
- 180 Hz, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and USB-C with 65W power delivery for streamlined setups.
Special Price: ₹24,999
Mainstream Gaming Champion is having discount
- MAG 275F – 27” Rapid IPS panel with ultra-fast 0.5 ms GTG response.
- Complete feature set for competitive games, role-playing games, and racing games. Special Price: ₹11,549
Product Highlights: Productivity Monitors
Boost your home office, second-screen setups, or professional workspace with MSI’s productivity-oriented monitors.
Modern MD271UL: The Professional’s Choice for 4K
- Stunning 4K UHD resolution with superb color accuracy for designers, photographers, and editors.
- Perfect for users needing precise colors.
Special Price: ₹23,999
Ultrawide Champions: PRO MP341CQW & MP341CQ
- Curved ultrawide screens designed for multitasking, entertainment, and extended productivity.
- Advanced eye-care features ensure comfortable long-hours usage.
Starting Price: ₹24,999
Stylish Ergonomics: Modern MD272XPW
- Beautiful white design with IPS technology, ergonomic height-adjustable stand, built-in USB-C.
- Ideal for modern home-office setups.
Special Price: ₹13,799
Affordable & Efficient: PRO MP2412
- Compact 24″ size, extensive eye-care technologies, HDMI and DisplayPort, VESA mount compatible.
- Includes handy accessory slot for your smartphone.
Special Price: ₹5,999
Best-Selling Portable Monitor: PRO MP161 E2
- 15.6” portable Full HD IPS, USB-C powered for seamless mobile productivity.
- Ideal companion for travelers and hybrid workers.
Special Price: ₹10,999
Incredible Savings on Components & PC Upgrades
Build your dream PC or upgrade existing hardware at unbeatable prices. Purchase MSI Z890/B860 motherboards and redeem the upcoming AAA title “Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition” for free. Plus, buyers of qualifying MSI products, including motherboards, GPUs, cases, liquid coolers, SSDs, power supplies, or monitors, can participate in “Shout Out for MSI” to claim Amazon gift cards up to INR 1000 or Steam Wallet codes worth up to USD$50!
Recommended Deals:
- MPG X870E CARBON WIFI: Ultimate AMD platform with exceptional VRM cooling, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Special Price: ₹48,529
- PRO B860-P WIFI: Reliable Intel solution featuring robust power delivery and Wi-Fi support.
Special Price: ₹18,029
- MPG Z890I EDGE Ti WIFI: Compact ITX board ideal for powerful small-form-factor builds.
Special Price: ₹39,829
- GeForce RTX 5070 12G GAMING TRIO OC: Enjoy next-gen graphics with Ray Tracing, DLSS 4, Reflex 2, and unparalleled gaming performance.
Special Price: ₹77,709
- GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8G VENTUS 2X OC PLUS: Affordable high-performance GPU with exceptional cooling.
Special Price: ₹43,309
- MAG PANO M100R PZ Chassis: Premium gaming case with panoramic tempered glass.
Special Price: ₹8,319
- MAG FORGE 320R AIRFLOW WHITE: Optimal airflow with stylish aesthetics.
Special Price: ₹5,549
- MAG A850GL PCIE5 Power Supply: Stable and efficient power for high-end setups.
Special Price: ₹9,499
- MAG A750GL PCIE5 Power Supply: Affordable, reliable power solution.
Special Price: ₹7,999
- MAG CORELIQUID A13 240 Liquid Cooler: Silent and efficient CPU cooling solution.
Special Price: ₹6,099
- MAG CORELIQUID I360 WHITE: Premium liquid cooling with unmatched aesthetics.
Special Price: ₹13,319
- SPATIUM M371 1TB SSD: Boost your storage and gaming performance instantly.
Special Price: ₹7,669
