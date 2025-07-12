MSI India Brings Up to 45% OFF on PC Products During Amazon Prime Day 2025

- Advertisement -

MSI, the global leader in gaming, content creation, and business productivity hardware, announces spectacular discounts of up to 45% across its extensive product line-up exclusively on Amazon India during Prime Day Sale, July 12–14, 2025. From cutting-edge QD-OLED gaming monitors and productivity displays to high-performance PC components, MSI has tailored incredible offers for gamers, professionals, and content creators alike.

Product Highlights: Gaming Monitors

Experience Stunning Visuals with MSI QD-OLED Series (37%–48% OFF)

Unlock immersive gameplay with MSI’s premium QD-OLED gaming monitors featuring:

True Black technology for vivid colors and ultra-realistic visuals.

for vivid colors and ultra-realistic visuals. Lightning-fast 0.03 ms GTG response time .

. Exclusive OLED Care 2.0 technology to prevent screen burn-in.

to prevent screen burn-in. Up to 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate options.

refresh rate options. A reliable 3-year warranty.

Recommended Pick – MAG 341CQP QD-OLED

Curved ultrawide powerhouse perfect for immersive gaming and cinematic entertainment.

Special Price: ₹79,999

Bonus Offer:

Participate in “Shout Out for MSI” by reviewing your purchase and redeem a Steam Wallet code worth up to USD$50!

27” Quantum Dot Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor now under ₹25,000

MAG 274QRF QD E2: Ideal for gamers seeking vibrant visuals and smooth performance.

180 Hz, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and USB-C with 65W power delivery for streamlined setups.

Special Price: ₹24,999

Mainstream Gaming Champion is having discount

MAG 275F – 27” Rapid IPS panel with ultra-fast 0.5 ms GTG response.

with ultra-fast response. Complete feature set for competitive games, role-playing games, and racing games. Special Price: ₹11,549

Product Highlights: Productivity Monitors

Boost your home office, second-screen setups, or professional workspace with MSI’s productivity-oriented monitors.

Modern MD271UL: The Professional’s Choice for 4K

Stunning 4K UHD resolution with superb color accuracy for designers, photographers, and editors.

with superb color accuracy for designers, photographers, and editors. Perfect for users needing precise colors.

Special Price: ₹23,999

Ultrawide Champions: PRO MP341CQW & MP341CQ

Curved ultrawide screens designed for multitasking, entertainment, and extended productivity.

Advanced eye-care features ensure comfortable long-hours usage.

Starting Price: ₹24,999

Stylish Ergonomics: Modern MD272XPW

Beautiful white design with IPS technology, ergonomic height-adjustable stand, built-in USB-C.

Ideal for modern home-office setups.

Special Price: ₹13,799

Affordable & Efficient: PRO MP2412

Compact 24″ size, extensive eye-care technologies, HDMI and DisplayPort, VESA mount compatible.

Includes handy accessory slot for your smartphone.

Special Price: ₹5,999

Best-Selling Portable Monitor: PRO MP161 E2

15.6” portable Full HD IPS, USB-C powered for seamless mobile productivity.

Ideal companion for travelers and hybrid workers.

Special Price: ₹10,999

Incredible Savings on Components & PC Upgrades

Build your dream PC or upgrade existing hardware at unbeatable prices. Purchase MSI Z890/B860 motherboards and redeem the upcoming AAA title “Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition” for free. Plus, buyers of qualifying MSI products, including motherboards, GPUs, cases, liquid coolers, SSDs, power supplies, or monitors, can participate in “Shout Out for MSI” to claim Amazon gift cards up to INR 1000 or Steam Wallet codes worth up to USD$50!

Recommended Deals:

