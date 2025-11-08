MSI India Appoints Arihant Computers as National Distributor for CUBI Mini PCs

- Advertisement -

MSI India, a leading innovator in high-performance computing and gaming solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Arihant Computers as the new National Distributor for MSI’s CUBI Mini PC series. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MSI’s mission to expand its compact computing solutions across India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Pune, Arihant Computers has built a formidable reputation as a trusted supplier of cutting-edge computing hardware. Initially focused on gaming computers and desktop peripherals, the company has since diversified into laptops, servers, networking solutions, and Mini PCs serving a wide spectrum of clients—from small businesses to large enterprises nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arihant Computers into the MSI India distribution network,” said Mr. Pankaj Narang, Commercial BDM MSI India. “Their deep market expertise, expansive reach, and commitment to digital innovation make them an ideal partner to drive the adoption of our CUBI Mini PC line across homes and enterprises.”

The MSI CUBI Mini PC series is designed for users seeking powerful performance in a compact form factor—ideal for modern workspaces, educational institutions, and digital-first households. With Arihant’s proven distribution capabilities and customer-centric approach, MSI aims to make its Mini PC solutions more accessible than ever.

