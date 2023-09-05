MSI hosts an experiential evening celebrating its limited-edition Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

- Advertisement - -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer, recently hosted an evening of elegance and excitement, where technology and luxury converged at the Mercedes showroom (AMG Performance Center) in Mumbai. The event was a celebration of MSI’s distinctive partnership with Mercedes-AMG, marking the successful launch of their limited-edition laptop – the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG MotorsportA13V. This exceptional laptop was first unveiled at Computex 2023 and was introduced to the Indian market last month.

The occasion showcased the remarkable synergy between MSI’s cutting-edge technology and the opulence of Mercedes-AMG. Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the unveiling of the limited-edition laptop, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, luxury design, extreme performance, and a promising gaming experience.

Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI

Commenting on the event, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said,“The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop stands as the culmination of our collaborative efforts, fusing cutting-edge computing innovation with the timeless luxury that defines Mercedes-AMG. MSI’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG is a testament to our ability to offer our consumers a firsthand experience with the premium essence of this limited-edition laptop. We eagerly anticipate them embracing the legacy of luxury and indulging in the unparalleled gaming experience that the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop delivers.”

The event was a testament to MSI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, as well as its dedication to creating exceptional products that resonate with consumers who value both performance and aesthetics. The evening was a fusion of technology and luxury, two elements that define both MSI and AMG Mercedes.

Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

The latest Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop boasts an exquisite Selenite Grey aesthetic design, featuring the exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern and a chassis crafted with magnesium-aluminum alloy. This low-key co-branded design exemplifies the craftsmanship and elegance that epitomizes the synergy between Mercedes-AMG and MSI. It offers extreme performance, boasting the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport also features a stunning 16:10 4K OLED panel, delivering exceptional contrast and vibrant colors that create an immersive and captivating gaming experience.

The laptop also offers an exclusive package comprising a designed color box, a mouse, a mouse pad, a USB drive, an elegant pouch, a collection of postcards, and a cable tie, all precisely curated to enhance the luxurious experience shared by both MSI and Mercedes-AMG.

The laptop is available for pre-orders, at a starting price of INR 2,89,990/- on Flipkart, Amazon, and select brand stores across India, namely MEGA IT Bengaluru, ICONS Mumbai, Next Compunet Delhi, Dotcom Chennai, and GGPL Ahmedabad.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

