MSI Goes Beyond Hardware to Showcase Immersive Computing Experiences at COMPUTEX 2026

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MSI showcased its vision of immersive and personalized computing experiences at COMPUTEX 2026, moving beyond traditional product displays to present fully integrated technology ecosystems. The company designed its booth around complete setups that highlighted the unique strengths of its flagship MEG, MPG, and MAG product series, demonstrating how MSI solutions work together to deliver seamless, user-centric experiences.

Mr. Ashish Khokale, Marketing & PR Manager at MSI India said, “At MSI, we believe technology is most powerful when it creates meaningful experiences. At COMPUTEX 2026, we showcased not just products, but complete ecosystems that empower gamers, creators, and professionals with immersive, personalized, and seamlessly connected computing experiences.”

The showcase featured three key product segments:

MEG Series – Positioned as MSI’s pinnacle lineup, the MEG range highlighted premium performance, innovation, and cutting-edge design for enthusiasts and power users.

– Positioned as MSI’s pinnacle lineup, the MEG range highlighted premium performance, innovation, and cutting-edge design for enthusiasts and power users. MPG Series – Focused on style and versatility, the MPG lineup catered to gamers and creators seeking a balance of aesthetics, performance, and customization.

– Focused on style and versatility, the MPG lineup catered to gamers and creators seeking a balance of aesthetics, performance, and customization. MAG Series – Designed to deliver reliable, high-quality PC experiences, the MAG portfolio showcased accessible solutions for mainstream users and gamers.

Rather than displaying standalone components, MSI presented complete system builds and integrated environments, illustrating how hardware, software, and design come together to enhance user experiences. The company emphasized that its ecosystem empowers users not only with powerful components but also with seamless setups tailored to their individual needs.

The experience-driven approach complemented MSI’s broader COMPUTEX 2026 showcase, where the company celebrated its 40th anniversary with AI-powered PCs, gaming handhelds, premium laptops, next-generation components, and intelligent edge computing solutions.

By transforming its booth into an interactive experience zone, MSI demonstrated how modern technology can go beyond specifications and become a personalized, immersive part of everyday digital life.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

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