MSI Founder & Senior Vice President Mr. Henry Lu Visits India for Strategic Compass Check Summit

MSI India proudly hosted its flagship strategic summit, Compass Check, bringing together leading industry partners, key channel stakeholders, and distribution allies to chart the brand’s growth trajectory in India. The event was marked by a special visit from MSI Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Mr. Henry Lu, underscoring the company’s deep commitment to the Indian market.

Held in collaboration with global technology leaders AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, and supported by MSI’s distribution partners ACRO, Redington, and WPG, the Compass Check event served as a pivotal platform to reflect on MSI’s achievements from 2024 to 2025 and align future goals for 2026.

MSI India’s General Manager, Mr. Andy Yang, spearheaded the summit, presenting key milestones in product innovation, ecosystem expansion, and community engagement. The event emphasized MSI’s collaborative success with its partners and reaffirmed its dedication to empowering India’s growing PC and gaming landscape.

The highlight of the summit was Mr. Lu’s keynote address, where he shared his perspective on India’s dynamic tech ecosystem and MSI’s evolving role within it. “India has emerged as a cornerstone market for MSI globally,” Mr. Lu stated. “Our growth here reflects the passion of Indian gamers, creators, and PC builders. MSI HQ is committed to further investing in India, aligning with the government’s Make in India vision and fostering local innovation.”

Mr. Lu’s visit not only celebrated MSI’s progress but also reinforced the brand’s long-term strategy to deepen its roots in India through localized initiatives, partner enablement, and ecosystem development.

