MSI Earned 5 CES 2025 Innovation Honoree Awards

MSI, a global AI PC and leading gaming brand, is proud to announce that it has been named a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree for its groundbreaking lineup on motherboards and desktops, earning a total of 5 honoree awards. MSI also earned two additional awards that will be released on January 5.

MSI earned Honoree Awards in categories for Gaming & Esports and artificial intelligence and will be showcasing these products at Veronese Ballroom #2403 – 2406 at The Venetian.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, received over 3,400 submissions, marking a record number of entries. This honor comes ahead of CES 2025, the world’s premier technology event, which takes place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards celebrates outstanding design and engineering across 33 consumer technology product categories, with the highest-rated products awarded the prestigious “Best of Innovation” distinction. An esteemed panel of judges, including media, designers, and engineers, evaluated submissions based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and design.

Mr. Sam Chern, Vice President, MSI Marketing.

“Innovative thinking can be the power of growth for technological development and industrial upgrade; MSI is honored to win several CES Innovation Honoree Awards again. With the arrival of the AI era, MSI keeps pace with times; having innovative ideas on product development, we have been advancing the design of product architecture. Recently, we have launched a series of AI PCs with high performance for players to conquer the gaming world with various new challenges,” said Mr. Sam Chern, MSI Vice President of Marketing.

MSI’s award-winning products include:

MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI: Honored under “Gaming & Esports” category

Honored under the “Gaming & Esports” category, this compact ITX motherboard is designed for gamers and esports enthusiasts, offering powerful performance and expandability in a sleek white form factor. It is equipped to deliver an impressive gaming experience in a compact build.

MEG Z890 UNIFY-X: Honored under “Gaming & Esports” category

Honored under the “Gaming & Esports” category, this is tailored for extreme overclockers. This motherboard features two DIMM slots to ensure a clean DDR5 memory signal, pushing the boundaries of memory performance.

MEG VISION X AI: Honored under two different categories,

“Gaming & Esports” and “Artificial Intelligence “

Honored under the “Gaming & Esports” and “Artificial Intelligence” categories, this flagship AI-powered gaming desktop includes a 13-inch “AI HMI” touch panel, integrated with voice interactive and MSI AI Artist for offline capabilities. With real-time hardware monitoring, app recognition, and AI-driven temperature controls, the MEG VISION X AI runs AAA games smoothly and also serves as a secondary display, offering enhanced user control and versatility. Equipped with the latest Intel CPUs, NPUs, and NVIDIA graphics, the MEG VISION X AI redefines PC potential in both gaming and AI applications.

AEGIS RS2 AI: Honored under “Artificial Intelligence” category

Honored under the “Artificial Intelligence” category, the Aegis RS2 AI 2nd is Assembled in America and brings AI-powered gaming to a broad audience. With the latest NVIDIA graphics and NPU-driven Intel CPUs, this desktop provides AI-enhanced gameplay immersion, dynamic setting optimization, and a user-friendly design that ensures flexibility for years of gaming and productivity.

The CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, are available at CES.tech/innovation. Many honorees will showcase their award-winning products in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.

The most remarkable tech giants, decision-makers, and potential customers will get together at CES to pioneer the future and solve the toughest challenges. The largest global technology companies will also expand their business and meet new partners here.

