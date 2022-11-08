MSI Collaborates with Ananya Panday to Encourage Youth to Follow Their Passion

- Advertisement - -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops have collaborated with leading Bollywood celebrity Ananya Panday for their campaign #StartOfMyPassion.

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports field and has always promoted the importance of following the passion within the youth community, to keep up with the dynamic lifestyle, whether while exploring a new chapter in life or pursuing the dream career. Keeping this in mind, MSI partnered with Ananya, wherein the superstar has created a video on Instagram featuring the MSI Modern, Creator & Stealth series of laptops.

In the Instagram reel, Ananya has depicted three different scenarios that highlight her joy, adventure and unrelenting energy. She further encourages users to allow their passion to become their purpose, be it for business or studies, creativity or simply for having the best gaming experience with the range diverse range of MSI laptops.

Talking about passion and her association with MSI, Ananya Panday said “I have always believed in ‘once you turn your passion into a purpose, it will eventually become your profession’ and here, I am, living my dream. This partnership with MSI has been a fantastic experience for me as it was all about passion and how important it is to strive for something you love and make it part of your daily life. The wide range of MSI laptops offer class-leading performance, connectivity, and mobility, which will surely help to ignite your passion.”

Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ananya Panday to promote the MSI laptop line-up over the festive season. Ananya’s persona totally resonates with the brand identity and will act as an inspiration to the numerous young fans. This association with her will not only help the brand in building a presence across the country, but will specifically increase brand penetration and engagement within the younger generation as well.”

MSI provides a comprehensive line-up from both online and offline channels. No matter a laptop for studying & work, a laptop for game elite or a laptop for those creative professionals, you can easily find a relevant laptop for you through these funnels to fulfil your demand as a start of your passion.

