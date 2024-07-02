MSI Claw and MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition make their debut in India

- Advertisement -

With the zeitgeist of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware, has taken it in stride through its professionalism, extreme performance, and innovative technology over luxurious aesthetics, and is thrilled to announce the availability of the MSI Claw gaming handheld in India. Designed through anthropometry, the MSI Claw is the first handheld powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. This pioneering device now comes with a game-changing performance boost attributed to the new BIOS and GPU drivers and is available at exclusive starting price of INR 68,990/- at authorized MSI Stores and INR 78,990/- across leading e-commerce websites and authorized retailers. The MSI Claw’s availability in the Indian market is further enhanced by an impressive 150% increase in gaming performance, achieved through the E1T41IMS.109 BIOS & 31.0.101.5522 GPU driver updates. This extensive boost enables the MSI Claw to smoothly run the top 100 popular games on Steam, providing an unparalleled gaming experience.

Available starting at ₹78,990 for the Ultra 5 model with a 512GB SSD, ₹86,990 for the Ultra 7 model with a 512GB SSD, and ₹89,990 for the Ultra 7 model with a 1TB SSD, the MSI Claw gaming handheld is accessible across all leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through authorized MSI retailers. Notably, all the three variants of the MSI Claw are currently being offered at an exciting price of INR 68,990/-, INR 76,990/- and INR 79,990/- exclusively at MSI brand stores, enhancing accessibility and value for all gaming enthusiasts.

Commenting on MSI’s product availability in India, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, “We’re thrilled to bring the MSI Claw to Indian gamers with this significant performance upgrade. The Claw represents a new era in mobile gaming, combining the power of Intel’s cutting-edge processor with our latest software optimizations. This synergy has resulted in a device that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of modern gamers. The Claw isn’t just a gaming device; it’s a testament to MSI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in portable gaming technology. Additionally, with the introduction of the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition, a limited collaboration with CAPCOM celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled gaming experiences that resonate with gamers worldwide.”

Key Features of the MSI Claw

The MSI Claw stands out as the first handheld powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, delivering a remarkable up to 150% performance boost with its new BIOS and GPU drivers. Gamers can experience the vibrant 7″ FHD 120Hz touch display, boasting 100% sRGB color gamut for stunning visuals. The device’s ergonomic design incorporates Hall Effect Sensors, ensuring precise control during intense gaming sessions.

To maintain optimal performance, the Claw features Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology, effectively managing thermal output. With a robust 53WHr battery and 65W fast charging capability, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions without frequent interruptions. Additionally, the exclusive MSI Center M software allows for extensive customization, tailoring the gaming experience to individual preferences.

Within MSI Claw’s minimalist utilitarian approach, it integrates the MSI dragon spirit through the Claw concept, maintaining the consistent unique identity of the MSI brand. Ergonomically tailored to fit the natural contours of your grip, it ensures comfort, intuitiveness, and precise control for any hand size, with well-balanced internal weighting for easy lifting. Moreover, the analog sticks and ABXY buttons are surrounded by RGB light rings, enhancing the atmosphere, while the Hall Effect Sensors in both analog sticks and LT/RT triggers expand the lifespan by avoiding physical contact for activation.

Additionally, to ensure that the new BIOS and GPU drivers deliver maximum benefits, MSI officially recommends using the following settings during gaming to achieve the best gaming experience:

Game-related Setting Suggested Setting User Scenario Extreme Performance In-game Resolution FHD (1920*1080) In-game Graphic Quality Low XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) Performance (if applicable) V-Sync OFF FPS Limitation OFF

MSI Claw is now performing better with over 100+ games and users can now search for the recommended game settings, the latest software update information, Claw walkthrough, tutorial videos, and Claw community links from the website:

https://handheld.msi.com/Recommended-For-Claw

Additionally, the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition is also being made available in India at a starting price of INR 1,67,990/-, offering enthusiasts an enhanced gaming experience with its unique features and powerful specifications.

Conceptualized In partnership with the esteemed game developer CAPCOM, MSI has also made its limited edition MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter™ Edition available for the Indian gaming enthusiasts, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter game series and MSI laptops. Featuring an engraving of Rathalos, the King of the Skies, on the cover and a unique dragon totem on the touchpad, this visually striking laptop also boasts a 24-zone RGB keyboard to satisfy gamers’ aesthetic cravings. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, it harnesses the full potential of Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology to deliver an incredibly realistic gaming world. Combining CAPCOM’s iconic gaming elements with MSI’s superior craftsmanship, the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition promises an unparalleled gaming experience.

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX MONSTER HUNTER EDITION is available at a starting price of INR 1,67,990 at MSI brand stores, all leading e-commerce platforms authorized MSI retailers.

