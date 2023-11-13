MSI Announces Z790 MAX Series Motherboard with Like a Dragon Gaiden – The Man Who Erased His Name

- Advertisement - -

Upgrade your gaming rig with MSI‘s Z790 MAX Series Motherboard and experience “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name” at no extra cost. With only a limited quantity available, act fast to secure your bundle and embark on your gaming journey in style.

This exclusive bundle is a limited-time offer, so mark your calendar and be ready to seize this opportunity from November 09 to December 09, 2023.

MSI’s Z790 MAX motherboards paired with Intel® CoreTM 14th gen processors are here to succeed with more efficient computing from the last generation of processors. MSI’s Z790 MAX motherboards are to design and provide the very best performance for gamers.

Main product features that MSI’s Z790 MAX Series motherboards brings Wi-Fi 7 doubles the wireless networking speed compared to Wi-Fi 6E. It can boost its theoretical speeds to 5.8 Gbps and double the bandwidth from 160 MHz to 320 MHz, which will enable devices with Wi-Fi 7 to simultaneously send and receive data on different wireless channels without any bottlenecks.

