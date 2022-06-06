- Advertisement -

MSI announces the MEANT FOR EACH OTHER one-minute quiz event. Take the quiz, find an amazing gaming PC setup, and have a chance to win a prize at the end.

What type of atmosphere do you prefer when browsing the web or playing games? Create the perfect environment where you can feel refreshed and productive. Take the one-minute quiz to discover yourself. You might be surprised by the results! You can also download the test result to build your gaming PC and PC room.

MEANT FOR EACH OTHER quiz event starts from the 1st of June 2022 (00:01 local time) to the 31st of July 2022 (23:59 local time). After taking a quiz and filling out the lucky draw form, users will have a chance to win $20 USD Steam code. The lucky draw result will be announced on the landing page and the winners will be informed via registered email.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.