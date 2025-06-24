MSI announces the availability of RTX 5050, 5060 and 5070 series of laptops in India

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator and business laptops has announced the availability of its highly anticipated new lineup, featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5050, 5060 and 5070 Laptop GPU. Available for purchase leading retail stores, MSI authorized stores and e-commerce platforms these cutting-edge laptops start at INR 99,990/-

MSI’s latest models redefine both power and efficiency, striking an optimal balance for gamers and creators alike. The Crosshair series comes back with a stunning 18-inch display, setting a fresh benchmark in its category. The Katana series receives a calm redesign, showcasing a refreshed dragon logo, while the Cyborg series advances the Cyborg-inspired aesthetic, embracing a futuristic look infused with cutting-edge innovation.

Commenting on this exciting announcement, Mr. John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India said, “Our new RTX 50 series lineup marks a bold step forward in design and performance. Whether it’s the immersive 17-inch Crosshair, the refined aesthetics of the Katana or the futuristic edge of the Cyborg, each model is built to meet the growing demands of India’s dynamic gaming and creator community. As AI and graphics technology evolve, MSI continues to deliver innovation that empowers users to push limits and play bigger.”

MSI Crosshair Series

Staring with the Crosshair series, powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX or AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HX processor, alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, the Crosshair series undergoes a major evolution. Adding a unique touch, the touchpad integrates the letters “C” and “H” from Crosshair, creating a distinctive emblem that reinforces the series’ identity. The Crosshair series comes with 16 & 17-inch, inheriting the futuristic spacecraft designed. With MSI OverBoost Technology, the Crosshair series is able to reach peak combined performance with a total power output of 170W, setting a higher standard in its class.

Crosshair series featured with RTX5060 Laptop GPU is currently available in India starting at INR 1,34,990/-

MSI Katana Series

The Katana series equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processor or AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor and paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, coming with 15 & 17-inch. The Katana series resurfaces with an intricately textured logo design. With a sophisticated redesign in Midnight Gray, the new Top-side now features enhanced anti-fingerprint protection—giving the Katana Series a striking new look that matches its upgraded performance. Additionally, the new Katana series is able to reach a full performance with a total output of 115W, leveling up to a new standard.

Katana series featured with RTX5050 Laptop GPU is currently available at 1,02,990/-

MSI Cyborg Series

Equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ 7 processor 240H or AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor and paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, the Cyborg series introduces a bold industrial redesign in 15 & 17-inch. With a more audacious design, the new Cyborg series enhances a translucent design on edges, exoskeletal curves on surface and symbolic Cyborg Heart Logos on lid and surface. Seamlessly blending cybernetic precision with organic innovation, these laptops redefine both performance and aesthetics within the Cyberpunk universe.

Cyborg series featured with RTX5050 Laptop GPU is currently available at INR 99,990/-

MSI’s mission is to perfect the balance between technology and aesthetics. With the power of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPU, MSI laptops deliver both exceptional performance and efficiency. Get yours now at leading retail stores, MSI authorized stores and e-commerce platforms.

