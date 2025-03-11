MSI Announces the availability of RTX 50 series of laptops in India

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops has announced the availability of its much-anticipated RTX 50 Series laptops in India. Featuring the latest processors from AMD and Intel, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs, these hi-tech devices redefine performance, design and AI-driven computing. The new lineup featuring the Titan, Raider, Stealth and Vector series caters to a diverse range of users, from hardcore gamers to creative professionals. Starting at INR 2,99,990/-, the RTX 50 Series laptops are now available across leading retail stores, MSI authorized stores and e-commerce platforms.

MSI’s RTX 50 Series laptops integrate game-changing AI capabilities powered by NVIDIA DLSS 4, allowing users to enhance gaming performance, accelerate creative workflows, and generate images at unprecedented speeds. The lineup features ultra-fast DDR5-6400 memory, stunning 4K Mini LED displays, and MSI’s advanced thermal management, ensuring exceptional power efficiency and performance. Our flagship model, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, comes equipped with an 18-inch 4K Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM, and up to 96GB of RAM. Notably, the Titan and Raider models feature a combination of PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 SSDs, offering flexible storage configurations. In India, these laptops are available for pre order till 31st March 2025, with prices beginning at INR 2,99,990/-

To celebrate the launch, MSI is offering exclusive pre-order deals and bundled offers across its brand stores and authorized retail partners. Customers purchasing select Titan, Raider, and Vector models can enjoy instant discounts of up to INR 60,000/-, making it the perfect time to upgrade to the latest in gaming and performance technology. Additionally, MSI is also offering a special coupon worth INR 3,000/- for purchases made at MSI Exclusive Brand Stores, along with a USD 30 Steam Wallet code, adding even more value to the offers. These launch offers are available exclusively at MSI Exclusive Brand Stores and select online partners.

Commenting on this exciting announcement, Mr. John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India said, “With the rapid evolution of AI, gaming and content creation, MSI remains committed to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. The RTX 50 Series represents a new era of computing, integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities, advanced thermal engineering, and next-gen graphics to deliver an unparalleled user experience. India is a key market for MSI and with its rapidly growing gaming and creator ecosystem, we recognize the increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions. As we introduce this powerful lineup in India, we aim to empower gamers, creators, and professionals with best-in-class technology, ensuring they have access to the tools needed to excel in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. This reflects our long-term vision to support and grow with this dynamic community of India.”

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth

This limited-edition laptop’s stunning design is inspired by Norse mythology, with a 3D dragon motif created using advanced metal etching techniques on the lid and a 3D ring on the palm rest area. Each laptop is handcrafted, as skilled craftsmen manually polish the intricate designs, making every unit unique. The laptop bundles with exclusive items, including a *3D Dragon Keychain, mouse, mouse pad, and color box. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, this desktop replacement boasts the latest PCIe Gen 5 SSD with a dedicated cooling pipe and vapor chamber cooling, along with support for Thunderbolt™ 5, all contributing to actual desktop-level performance.

MSI’s OverBoost Ultra technology further enhances the laptop’s capabilities by maximizing the combined performance of the CPU and GPU. It can manage a total power of *270W from the CPU and GPU. The laptop also features a stunning 18″ 4K Mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, bringing your visual experience to life. Available at a starting price of INR 6,29,990/-, this laptop is a true fusion of power, craftsmanship, and next-gen innovation, designed for those who demand the ultimate performance.

MSI also has the non-limited (standard) version Titan 18 HX AI available for users.

MSI Raider series

Features up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D Processor or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285HX, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, and latest PCIe Gen 5 SSD, the Raider series is a true gaming powerhouse. An innovative, dedicated heat pipe is designed for the Gen 5 SSD to ensure the read speed stays at its best. The AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D Processor, featuring the latest Zen 5 architecture, utilizing the re-engineered 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology for a massive gaming boost, gamers can now enjoy the ultimate gaming experience and customizable RGB light design on the MSI Raider series. Available at a starting price of INR 4,29,990/-, the Raider series is engineered for gamers who demand uncompromising performance, superior thermal efficiency, and a visually immersive experience, setting a new benchmark for high-performance gaming laptops.

MSI Vector series

The Vector series delivers exceptional performance that gamers, engineers, and creators can rely on, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish industrial design with a striking, cool cosmos gray finish. These laptops are equipped with either up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX or the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX Processor, along with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU. The Vector series offers the performance and reliability needed for demanding AI applications and 3D design software. Available at a starting price of INR 2,99,990/-, the Vector series is designed for professionals and creators who need precision, speed, and stability, making it the ultimate tool for high-performance workflows.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 186