MSI announces its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing for the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour! TeamCraft-Bamboo Racing has enjoyed a multitude of success throughout the numerous global race programs and garnered years of world championship experience.This partnership marks MSI’s first involvoment in the real world of 4-wheel motorsport. With the rapid global rise in popularity of sim racing and gaming, MSI remains committed to bringing the best products to enable racers and gamers to achieve success in the virtual and real world of racing.

“We are excited to be partnering with Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing for the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia. On top of being our first partnership in the world of GT racing, we are really looking forward to bringing new gaming technology for racers to excel in the virtual world. This partnership is a testament to our dedication as we strive for cutting-edge innovation and enable the best user experience for our consumers,” said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

“Craft-Bamboo Racing is proud to welcome MSI, a world-leading gaming brand, as the title partner of our Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry to the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia. MSI’s high-performance products bring vital speed and processing power, and this is exactly what we strive for on the race track as we fight for every tenth of a second. This creates a perfectly aligned partnership as we aim for victory on the race track. I can’t wait to see the beautiful MSI livery in person and look forward to a successful partnership with MSI,” said Darryl O’Young, Team Craft Bamboo Racing Director.

The Craft-Bamboo Racing team will contest in the Bathurst 12 Hour from February 3 to 5, 2023, an annual endurance race for GT and production cars held at the Mount Panorama Circuit, in Bathurst, Australia. The team will race in a full MSI-branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro Class. With accurate tuning under MSI’s high-performance computer, these Mercedes-AMG race cars will release their ultimate power. The two parties will go on relevant cooperation in the first half of 2023, the highly anticipated year.

