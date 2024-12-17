MSI announces India production in Line with ‘Make in India’ with its two fan-favorite models

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative manufacturer of gaming, creator, and business laptops, announced the beginning of its India production with its first manufacturing facility in one of the leading technology hubs of the country – Chennai. In line with the objective of “Make in India” MSI will be introducing Indian-made versions of two of its all-time favorite models ‘MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15. Marking a significant milestone in its 20-year journey in the country, this strategic move will see the production of two of its most popular laptop models shift to a state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, tapping into India’s rich talent pool to create products that seamlessly blend global innovation with local insight.

India has become one of MSI’s fastest-growing markets, with the brand consistently expanding its presence across the country. In response to this remarkable growth, MSI’s decision to initiate local production underscores its commitment to India’s rapidly advancing tech landscape and its confidence in the country’s manufacturing capabilities. As demand for high-performance laptops continues to rise, MSI is excited to contribute to India’s thriving tech ecosystem by offering locally manufactured devices that meet global standards. To further enhance accessibility for tech and gaming enthusiasts, MSI is expanding its reach by increasing touchpoints, with more Laptop Brand Stores, availability at Croma and Reliance Retail, making its products more readily available to customers across the nation.

Commenting on this exciting development, Mr. John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India said “ India has long been a key focus for MSI, and the country’s growing demand for high-performance laptops has been integral to our decision to begin manufacturing locally. With its expanding tech ecosystem and rapidly evolving consumer base, India presents immense opportunities for growth. By beginning production of the Modern 14 and Thin 15 models to India, we are not only making MSI’s products more accessible but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative technology, with luxurious aesthetics and ultimate performance tailored to the unique needs of Indian consumers. We are confident that this will mark the beginning of a new era in MSI’s journey and help penetrate the Indian market further while enhancing operational efficiencies and contribute to India’s journey as a global leader in technology.“



MSI Modern Series

The MSI Modern Series is the perfect choice for users who value a seamless blend of style, performance, and practicality. Designed to complement the fast-paced lifestyles of today, it features a sleek and lightweight build, ensuring effortless portability without compromising on functionality. With features like extensive storage, reliable connectivity, and long battery life, the Modern Series is built to keep up with your dynamic needs. Whether one is tackling everyday tasks, exploring creative projects, or seeking entertainment, the Modern Series ensures smooth multitasking and intuitive performance, all wrapped in a sophisticated design.

Available at MRP starting INR 52,990/-, MSI aims to introduce more versatile options to meet the ever-changing needs of its diverse audience.

MSI Thin Series

The MSI Thin Series is crafted for those who demand high performance in a sleek and portable design. Tailored for gamers, creators, and multitaskers, this series offers a unified blend of power and style. It has a lightweight build and immersive visuals making it an ideal for users who want to excel in productivity, gaming and entertainment. The Thin Series combines premium features with exceptional portability, delivering outstanding value for performance-driven users.

As MSI looks to the future, the Thin Series is set to evolve further, with plans to introduce even more powerful configurations to meet the diverse needs of the audience in India. This India made Thin series of laptops will be available at a MRP starting INR 73,990/- making it the ultimate choice for those who expect nothing but the best.

Both these laptops are now available at MSI authorized resellers

