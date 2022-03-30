MSI Announces Custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card

- Advertisement -

MSI is announces new graphics cards powered by NVIDIA’s newly-launched GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU. SUPRIM, GAMING TRIO and BLACK TRIO are forming MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card series, the most powerful cards out of MSI GeForce RTX 30 series lineup. Built with the MSI essentials, all of our newly announced graphics card products have excellent cooling, optimized circuit board designs, and the latest in graphics card componentry.

Designed for the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. And It’s packed with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, providing 1TB/s of memory bandwidth.

SUPRIM Series: Built around the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the SUPRIM cards are designed for performance, efficiency, and prestige. Cooled with TRI FROZR 2S, MSI’s most advanced air cooling system, heat is effectively dissipated from critical board components with TORX FAN 4.0, up to 8 Core Pipes, Airflow Control fins and a copper base plate. Brushed aluminum on the exterior of the cooler and the backplate impart an armored aesthetic while reinforcing the length of the card. RGB Mystic Light flows with millions of colors and an array of customizable dynamic lighting options will dazzle onlookers. With Dual BIOS, users can quickly opt for low noise or for additional performance with the flick of a switch.

GAMING TRIO Series: The latest MSI GAMING TRIO series inherit many tried & tested features of the lineup with the goal of providing a great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise. Leading the way is the excellent TRI FROZR 2 thermal design to tame the beastly GeForce RTX 3090 Ti’s power consumption. TORX Fan 4.0 design with pairs of fan blades linked together to focus airflow into the heatsink. A large copper base plate ensuring improved heat dissipation for VRAM. A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card, but also provides passive cooling by thermal pads. An enclosed metal anti-bending plate adds more strength to the key areas of the card. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the MSI Center software utility.

BLACK TRIO: The MSI BLACK TRIO makes MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lineup even sturdier, sticking to the iconic aesthetic look and the impressive thermal design. The New addition also comes with the TORX Fan 4.0 trait with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. In addition, the reinforcing metal backplate and rigid industrial aesthetic make this graphics card ideal for any duty at hand.

MSI CENTER: The exclusive MSI Center software suite invigorates the user experience with easy to use utilities. One such utility is Frozr AI Cooling, which unifies system fans connected to a compatible MSI motherboard to react to changes in GPU thermal output.

MSI AFTERBURNER: MSI Afterburner is the world’s most recognized and widely used graphics card Overclocking software. It gives you full control of your graphics card and enables you to monitor your system’s key metrics in real-time. Afterburner gives you a free performance boost for a smooth in-game experience thanks to higher FPS.

