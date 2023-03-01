MSI Announced New AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology Compatible with all MSI’s X670 and B650 Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

MSI announced a new lineup of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology that will be compatible with all MSI’s X670 and B650 motherboards. The new AMD Ryzen processors include the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D which will have a TDP of 120W while increasing its L3 Cache by 50% compared to the regular Ryzen 7000 processors. Even with a slightly lower TDP of 120W, these AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology processors have up to 16 cores and 32 threads while still being able to hit their theoretical max boost clock of up to 5.7GHz.

With the latest AGESA COMBO PI-1.0.0.5c BIOS from MSI will be ready and have the most performance-optimized patch for the new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology. However, previous BIOS versions are still compatible with any MSI’s X670 and B650 motherboards as well.

MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI has returned to the line of AMD X670 Chipset: With the latest launch of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors, MSI is proud to announce the MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI to our AMD Series lineup of the motherboard and will support all AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors at launch. Inspired by military concept, the design MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI is shown as a symbol of robust and durability that allow the users to have the optimal experience.

The MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI features a 14+2+1 Duet Rail Power System (DRPS) with 80A SPS power phase and 8-layer PCB with 2oz thickened copper which delivers stable currents to the processors. To deal with the heat that is generated from the motherboard, the MAG Series features a premium thermal solution with an Extended Heatsink to ensure that all the components run stable through intensive workloads.

When it comes to expansion, the MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI supports DDR5 memory with AMD Certified EXPO profiles in the BIOS for an extra performance boost and supports fast Lightning Gen 5.0 PCIe slot. There are 4 M.2 slots onboard which the first M.2 slot supports Lightning Gen 5 with double-sided Shield Frozr while the rest are Lightning Gen 4.0 for onboard storage which the M.2 Shield Frozr will cover the 2nd and 3rd slot of the M.2 connectors.

With all the lightning-fast storage, connectivity is just as important to transfer data as fast as possible and enjoy an instantaneous networking experience without any bottlenecks, which is why the MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI will come with 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Regardless of what you do, it will blaze through any games and applications you throw at it, and won’t be disappointed.



