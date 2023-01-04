MSI Announced Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series Cards

- Advertisement - -

As a leading brand in True Gaming hardware, MSI is proud to announce the new line of graphics cards powered by the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics processor. A line up starring SUPRIM, GAMING TRIO, and VENTUS series unite the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. The resulting cards are perfectly tuned for keeping temperatures low while staying virtually silent and delivering optimum performance under the default power limit with a focus on achieving better efficiency.

SUPRIM Series: SUPRIM series cards are designed for performance, efficiency, and prestige. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti based model is cooled with MSI’s most advanced air cooling system, TRI FROZR 3S, heat is effectively dissipated from critical board components with TORX FAN 5.0, up to 7 Core Pipes, boast a massive nickel-plated copper baseplate, and Airflow Control technology featuring new Wave-curved 3.0 edges and air antegrade fins. Brushed aluminum on the exterior of the cooler and the backplate impart an armored aesthetic while reinforcing the length of the card. Dual BIOS allows users easily switch between Silent mode for low noise or Gaming mode for additional performance. The RGB Mystic Light flows with millions of colors and an array of customizable dynamic lighting options will dazzle onlookers.

GAMING TRIO Series: GAMING TRIO has been refreshed with a new, yet familiar look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. Leading this updated product series is the new TORX Fan 5.0 design with pairs of three fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. The RTX 4070 Ti based models featured the proven nickel-plated copper baseplate and up to 6 core pipes at the core of the heatsink assist to dissipate the heat effectively. The new GAMING TRIO series is also fitted with the Dual BIOS, users can quickly opt for low noise or for more performance with the flick of a switch. A brushed-metal backplate with a flow-through design reinforces the graphics card, while also providing passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

VENTUS Series: The popular VENTUS series is back, now fitted with three of the award winning TORX Fan 4.0. The embodiment of a no-frills Spartan design philosophy, VENTUS cards maintain the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. A robust cooling system, reinforcing brushed aluminum backplate, and well-rounded aesthetic make this graphics card suitable for any build.

