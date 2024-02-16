MSI and Ubisoft Set Sail Together – Navigate the Treacherous Seas with a Free Skull and Bones upon MSI Product Purchase

- Advertisement - -

MSI is excited to reveal its renewed collaboration with Ubisoft, a distinguished game publisher. Anticipation builds as MSI and Ubisoft join forces to bring gamers an unparalleled experience in the highly anticipated game – Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones – Navigate Treacherous Waters, Unleash Pirate Fury!

Embark on a thrilling maritime journey with Skull and Bones, a captivating co-op pirate open world action-RPG experience. Sail through treacherous seas, engage in epic ship battles, and become the legendary pirate you were destined to be. Beware of every wave, for the open world awaits with dangers and opportunities alike. Are you ready to rule the sea?

Let’s begin your private journey with MSI’s advanced technologies!

Embark on an exciting adventure with MSI’s special offer — buy selected MSI products and a complimentary Skull and Bones for free. Elevate your gaming rig with MSI’s cutting-edge motherboards, PC cases, power supplies, liquid coolers, and graphics card. Dive into the thrilling world of Skull and Bones for an immersive gaming experience.

Z790 MAX series Motherboard – Unleash the power of gaming

Designed to be the best performance for gamers, Z790 MAX series motherboards are equipped with Intel® CoreTM 14th gen processors to succeed with more efficient computing. With the latest Wi-Fi 7, Z790 MAX series motherboards provide double wireless networking speed compared to Wi-Fi 6E. It can boost its theoretical speeds to 5.8 Gbps and double the bandwidth from 160 MHz to 320 MHz, which will enable devices to simultaneously send and receive data on different wireless channels without any bottlenecks.

MPG GUNGNIR 300 Series Case – Meet the evolving needs in this ever-changing world

Support dual 360mm radiators of AIO liquid cooler or up to 12 x 120mm fans, providing exceptional cooling performance. It featured several patented designs, including a sliding HDD cage mount, horizontal/vertical push latches PCIE bracket, and a tool-free omnidirectional graphics card stand that can rotate 90 degrees to accommodate NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards.

MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 – Overflow with Power

MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 power supply unit, the world’s first power supply unit to be fully ready for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, also it can hold up to 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID E Series Liquid Cooler – Unleash the cooling power

By enlarging the contact area between the water channel and the copper base of the water block, the MAG CORELIQUID E Series maximizes heat dissipation from the CPU and improves thermal performance. Meanwhile, enhancing micro-channel height improves the water-cooling system’s efficiency.

MSI GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphics Cards – AI-accelerated gaming ready.

GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER series graphics cards feature the latest AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, Ray tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex. Elevate your gaming adventure with the advanced cooling systems and high-performance circuit board design, ensuring powerful cooling efficiency that keeps you in the zone during intense gameplay.

Get the exclusive offer now!

From February 16 to March 16, 2024, seize the exclusive opportunity! Purchase designated MSI products during this period, and you can redeem a complimentary game code for Skull and Bones.

Begin your private journey with MSI’s cutting-edge hardware now! The redemption process is straightforward and can be completed on MSI’s official website.

