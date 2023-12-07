MSI and Ubisoft Join Forces, Unlock Avatar – Frontiers of Pandora™ for Free with MSI Product Purchase

- Advertisement - -

MSI is thrilled to announce the partnership with Ubisoft, a renowned game publisher. Excitement abounds as MSI and Ubisoft collaborate once again to present gamers with an unmatched experience in the highly anticipated game – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Immerse Yourself in a World of Wonders and Dangers

Unfold the epic wonders of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a first-person action-adventure game that will allow you to journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.

Let’s explore the wonders and dangers of Pandora with MSI’s cutting-edge technologies!

In this thrilling collaboration, MSI introduces an exclusive offer — purchase selected MSI products and receive a free game code for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Upgrade your gaming setup with MSI’s premium PC cases, power supplies, and routers. Immerse yourself fully in the captivating world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

MPG GUNGNIR 300 Series Case – Meet the evolving needs in this ever-changing world

Support dual 360mm radiators of AIO liquid cooler or up to 12 x 120mm fans, providing exceptional cooling performance. It featured several patented designs, including a sliding HDD cage mount, horizontal/vertical push latches PCIE bracket, and a tool-free omnidirectional graphics card stand that can rotate 90 degrees to accommodate NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards.

MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 – Overflow with Power

MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 power supply unit, the world’s first power supply unit to be fully ready for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, also it can hold up to 2x total power excursion and 3x GPU power excursion.

Get the limited offer now!

Starting from 7th December, 2023, to 17th January, 2024, users who purchase selected MSI products will have the exclusive opportunity to redeem a complimentary game code for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

This limited-time offer provides a unique chance for gamers to immerse themselves in the stunning world of Avatar with cutting-edge MSI hardware. The redemption process is simple and can be completed on MSI’s official website.

