MSI and Capcom Unite to Deliver an Unparalleled Gaming Experience with Exoprimal Bundle Promotion!

MSI is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CAPCOM to introduce an exciting game bundle promotion of their highly anticipated sci-fi game – Exoprimal. Now with the purchase of MSI select gaming monitors, users will have the opportunity to redeem an Exoprimal PC game code on MSI’s official website and get a special MSI x Exoprimal Decal to enjoy the futuristic adventure in this epic game.

Suit up, adapt, and survive in intense battles against deadly hordes of dinosaurs!

Exoprimal is a team-based action game that pits “humanity’s cutting-edge exosuit technology against history’s most ferocious beasts”. The game is set in the year 2040, offering a visually stunning futuristic world teeming with awe-inspiring landscapes and jaw-dropping dinosaur encounters. With its meticulously crafted environments and seamless gameplay mechanics, EXOPRIMAL immerses players in a high-stakes battle against waves of dinosaurs.

MSI gaming monitors offer stunning visuals and innovative features, ensuring gamers fully appreciate the immersive gameplay in Exoprimal

MAG 274UPF

With its Rapid IPS panel supporting 4K resolution at 144Hz high refresh rate, The MAG 274UPF delivers a more enormous game scene viewing experience, enhanced immersion, and crisp visuals with fluid gameplay for an unbeatable gaming experience.

More information: https://www.msi.com/Monitor/MAG-274UPF

MAG 325CQRF-QD.

The MAG 325CQRF-QD features a 31.5″ Rapid VA curved panel, blazing fast 170Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, offering gamers an immersive gaming experience with stunning visuals, smooth gameplay, and vibrant, accurate colors.

More information: https://www.msi.com/Monitor/MAG-325CQRF-QD

