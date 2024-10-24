MSI and Blizzard Entertainment Announce Exciting Collaboration for Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, proudly announces its collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment® for Diablo® IV’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred™. With *eligible MSI product purchases, users can redeem Blizzard’s Diablo IV base game and the Vessel of Hatred Expansion from Nov.1, 2024 – Dec. 31. 2024.

Embark on an exhilarating journey into the next chapter of Diablo IV and enjoy numerous new features from the expansion with the latest MSI gaming products. Gamers can now explore the new region of Nahantu with an exciting new class–the Spiritborn–and discover and recruit new mercenaries to join your journey to search for Neryelle and uncover Mephisto’s malicious agenda.

Experience Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred with MSI gaming laptops.

MSI Titan 18 HX

*During Nov.1, 2024 – Dec. 31. 2024, get a Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred base game and expansion with the purchase of an MSI gaming laptop equipped with the qualified processor (Intel® Core™ Ultra processors / Intel® Core™ HX-series processors (14th gen) / AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors) and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU or above.

*Please refer to the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred x MSI promotion page for more details https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2024-Diablo-IV-VOH-NB-bundle/nb

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 141