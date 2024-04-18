Thursday, April 18, 2024
MSI AMD 600 Series Motherboard Ready To Support Next-Gen CPU

By NCN News Network
MSI is here to announce the latest AGESA ComboPI 1.1.7.0 Patch A BIOS update for AM5 next gen CPU support on X670E, X670, B650, A620 motherboards. Users would simply need to update the BIOS to the latest version accordingly.

Users are able to find the updated BIOS ready on the MSI website

MSI will continue to update the latest news for our users. Please follow MSI’s official channels and check the product pages for the latest BIOS updates to guarantee optimal experience, heightened performance, and enhanced stability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

