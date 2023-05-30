- Advertisement - -

Mr. Tarunpreet Singh has joined as the General Manager, Channel Biz. for Samsung Monitor. He has over 20 years of experience in driving strategic growth and product visibility for leading IT hardware & consumer electronics organisations. Experienced in Product Management, Sales and Distribution, and Product Marketing.

Mr. Traunpreet specialises in Sales & Distribution Management, Team Management, Channel Programs, Competitive/Strategic Planning, Budgeting/ Forecasting, Alliance Management, Campaign Management, Channel Management.

Mr. Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager

Mr. Traunpreet has worked at Dell Technologies as a Distribution Manager for All India Desktop, Displays, Deputy Manager(Sales) at Tata Docomo, Cluster Manager(operations) at Aditya Birla Retail Limited, Area Sales Manager GSM at LG Electronics.

