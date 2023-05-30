Tuesday, May 30, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop Story

Mr. Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager

By NCN Online
0
32
Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager
Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Mr. Tarunpreet Singh has joined as the General Manager, Channel Biz. for Samsung Monitor. He has over 20 years of experience in driving strategic growth and product visibility for leading IT hardware & consumer electronics organisations. Experienced in Product Management, Sales and Distribution, and Product Marketing.

Mr. Traunpreet specialises in Sales & Distribution Management, Team Management, Channel Programs, Competitive/Strategic Planning, Budgeting/ Forecasting, Alliance Management, Campaign Management, Channel Management.

Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager
Mr. Tarunpreet Singh joins Samsung as General Manager

Mr. Traunpreet has worked at Dell Technologies as a Distribution Manager for All India Desktop, Displays, Deputy Manager(Sales) at Tata Docomo, Cluster Manager(operations) at Aditya Birla Retail Limited, Area Sales Manager GSM at LG Electronics.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions.

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
MediaTek Partners With NVIDIA to Provide Full-Scale Product Roadmap to the Automotive Industry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative