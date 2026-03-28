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Mr. Pratheesh Mathew Elected as the President of IT Associations of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (CONFED-ITA)

By NCN News Network
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In a significant development for the regional technology ecosystem, Mr. Pratheesh Mathew has been elected as the new President of IT Association of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (CONFED-ITA) which is a federation of 28 district associations spread across Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. The members of these district level associations include the representatives of major IT retail stores & chains, distributors, dealers and IT solution providers. Mr. Mathew emphasized his commitment to:

•          Driving industry growth and innovation

•          Enhancing member support and representation

•          Fostering skill development and digital transformation

•          Strengthening partnerships with government and technology leaders

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CONFED

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