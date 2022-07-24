Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar elected as CMDA (Pune) President

- Advertisement - -

India’s only ISO certified IT Trade Association, Computers & Media Dealer’s Association (CMDA), Pune elected its new managing committee at their Annual General Body meeting held recently. Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar was elected as a new President of CMDA for the year 2022-2023 while Mr. Ravikumar Shetty was elected as the secretary along with the new managing committee. The new managing committee includes Mr. Chintamani Kuber (Vice President), Mr. Prashant Sathe (Treasurer), Mr. Amul Shah (Joint Treasurer), Mr. Sumit Vora (Joint Secretary). The other committee members include, Mr. Ciba Pathak, Mr. Mahesh Patil, Mr. Raviraj Padawal, Mr. Narendra Chawla, Mr. Mahendra Deshpande while the advisory committee members include Mr. Jayant Shete, Mr. Rahul Hajare, Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao.

Speaking on this occasion newly elected President Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar informed that CMDA was a 30 year old IT association. CMDA organizes various programs for its members and the public every year. This year we are launching a very new and innovative project “CMDA Business Day” (To take business to the next level) and CMDA Hackathon ( Talent hunt of feature scientists).

Our signature event is the IT EXPO in B2B+B2C (3 days) format which has become a platform to display the latest technology trends in IT for IT dealers all over Maharashtra.

As a part of its Charity initiative, CMDA also donates IT Products to needy NGO’s/Institutes. CMDA has also committed its resources to initiate an E-waste collection drive which has now gained traction and we have set up e-waste collection centers across Pune.

CMDA is actively working to solve the business related issues for its members and helping its members to acquire the necessary skills to be competitive. In the coming months our activities will focus on helping our members be better business owners and also be more aware about their role towards society.