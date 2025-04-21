Mr. K R Naik Honored with BICSI India Chairman’s Golden Eagle Award

- Advertisement -

In a momentous recognition of decades-long contribution to the Indian ICT and structured cabling industry, Mr. K R Naik, Founder and Chairman of Digisol Systems Ltd, has been conferred with the prestigious BICSI India Chairman’s Golden Eagle Award on April 11, 2025, at the BICSI India Annual Conference held at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Mumbai.

The Golden Eagle Award, one of the highest honors presented by BICSI India, celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the ICT community. Mr. Naik, a pioneer in the networking and IT infrastructure sector in India, was recognized for his visionary leadership, his relentless pursuit of indigenous technology development, and his invaluable contributions to the growth of Make in India initiatives in the ICT domain.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mr. Naik has played an instrumental role in shaping India’s digital infrastructure landscape. He laid the foundation for IT Networking products manufacturing in India and has consistently championed R&D and technological self-reliance.

Accepting the award, Mr. Naik said, “I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Golden Eagle Award. This recognition reflects not just my journey, but the collective effort of many talented individuals and teams I’ve had the privilege to work with. Together, we’ve strived to build an ecosystem that puts India at the forefront of ICT innovation.”

The award ceremony was attended by industry leaders, professionals, and BICSI members from across the country. The event served as a celebration of excellence, knowledge sharing, and the continued growth of India’s structured cabling and ICT sectors.

Mr. Naik’s recognition with the Golden Eagle Award marks yet another milestone in a remarkable journey dedicated to empowering India through technology, innovation, and indigenous growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Digisol

