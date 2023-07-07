Mr. Alok Ghelani Elected as President of FITAG: Empowering the Information Technology Associations of Gujarat

- Advertisement - -

Alok Ghelani, President of Fitag, has shared his journey and mission with a focus on his tenure as President and the goals he aims to achieve. His journey within Fitag began in 2015 as a Zonal Coordinator and he gradually progressed to the positions of Secretary, Vice President, and ultimately President.

As President, Ghelani has made significant changes to the organization’s structure and team. He has expanded the team and clearly defined the roles and responsibilities of each member. The Vice Presidents have been assigned specific areas of focus such as social media management and establishing national and international connections. Additionally, a coordinator has been appointed to oversee state-level activities, and secretaries have been assigned to empower local associations within the development of Ghelani’s zone.

To strengthen the partnership with endpoint partners, around 4000-5000 individuals who directly engage with Fitag, Ghelani aims to provide technical knowledge to the entire industry during his two-year tenure. To achieve this, several activities have been planned, including the President’s conclave, a B2B Conclave, and a dedicated B2B event for partners from Gujarat in the transportation and food sectors. The event is expected to be attended by more than 5000 people.

Fitag currently has connections with 43 IT associations, allowing for direct access to the organization. In terms of future plans, Fitag intends to conduct 3-4 international activities, leading delegations to countries such as Taiwan, Thailand, the USA, and Hong Kong. Moreover, around 40-50 local knowledge and motivational activities will be organized. Additionally, Fitag aims to expand its team by aligning with five more associations, totaling 43 associations, including small and medium-sized associations. This expansion will enable Fitag to work more efficiently and effectively towards its goals.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.