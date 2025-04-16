Motorola Announces Rasha Thadani As The Face For Moto Book 60 And Moto Pad 60 Pro Launch

- Advertisement -

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India’s leading~ AI smartphone brand, announced the young and contemporary actress Rasha Thadani, as the face of Motorola’s soon to be launched laptop the moto book 60 and tablet moto pad 60 pro. The annual association will see Rasha Thadani featuring in campaigns for the moto tab 60 pro and moto book 60. As Motorola infuses its signature style and innovation into these bold new categories, Rasha’s vibrant persona and Gen Z connect perfectly aligns with the brand.

Motorola is strengthening its ecosystem with the launch of moto book 60 and moto pad pro 60 to enable seamless connectivity across devices and cross category, in stunning & vibrant pantone curated colors.

The moto book 60 is wrapped in vibrant, flaunt-worthy Pantone curated colours that appeal to Gen Z sensibilities while offering powerful performance, smart features and seamless integration. Both the devices reinforce Motorola’s commitment to building a cohesive and future-ready tech ecosystem for today’s dynamic users. With differentiators such as Pantone curated colors, sleek premium design, seamless connectivity with Smart Connect and other segment leading offerings, it is giving lifestyle tech vibe in true Moto style!

The association is kicked off with a TVC where Rasha Thadani is featured with the moto book 60 with the proposition ‘COLOUR ME MOTO’ which takes you into the world of moto colors. Underscoring the new and trendy colours in which the laptop will be available starting April 17th, 2025. The ad brings alive the bold colour palette of the moto book 60 with Rasha Thadani as an energetic and refreshing force, bringing life into a rather dull subway scene as she dances her way through the aisles holding the moto book 60. Turning heads with every move, moto book 60 brings a refreshing break from the otherwise silver and grey laptops across.

Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola stated, “We are happy to welcome Rasha Thadani as the face of the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60 in India. As we expand our product portfolio with the launch of our first laptop and a new generation of tablets, we were looking for a personality who embodies the spirit of creativity and versatility. Rasha’s refreshing presence, modern outlook, and growing influence among the youth make her a perfect fit to represent our brand. Her association with the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60 reflects our vision of empowering the next generation with smart, stylish, and performance-driven technology. We are confident that this partnership will resonate with young consumers, especially Gen Z and further strengthen Motorola’s position in the lifestyle tech ecosystem.”

Commenting on the collaboration, the young Indian actress Rasha Thadani said, “I’m super excited to be associated with Motorola for the launch of the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60. As someone who’s always juggling work and learning about new stuff, I love how these devices bring together style, performance, and smart features integrated with AI that actually make a difference. It’s amazing to be part of a brand that’s constantly innovating to make tech more intuitive and empowering for young users like me with meaningful innovations.”

This collaboration signifies a commitment to delivering technology that seamlessly blends with the latest demands of the youth, creating an unmatched experience across devices.

To watch the TVC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr81-5Z2EOk

