Mother’s Day gift for your workaholic mom

- Advertisement -

With Mother’s Day just a few days away, it is high time to start planning gifts for your mom. Whether your mom is a businesswoman or a working professional, the pandemic has pushed them to adapt to a hybrid work environment. This Mother’s Day, surprise her with the best office accessories to elevate her work experience, increase productivity at work and stay organised. Celebrate this Mother’s Day with Logitech as we have picked our best products offerings for your stylish and workaholic Mom. These gadgets from Logitech can be good last-minute gift ideas:

For productive and comfortable experience: MX Keys Mini Gift your workaholic mother the best experience for their work from home days with Keys Mini. MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac are amazing keyboards that will allow your mom to regain control of their workspace, giving them more room for ideas to flow while keeping them productive and comfortable for hours. The newly launched MX Keys Mini brings all of those features in a compact form factor so that it’s small enough to fit in a backpack with additional good battery life, easy to connect with multiple systems It will also help them get better in posture and improve ergonomics. MX keys Mini easily connects to three wireless devices with Bluetooth® and appeals to every personality with three colours – rose, pale grey and graphite and pairs well with Master Series mice, allowing to build a complete MX setup. Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac are available for INR 12,995 on amazon.In.

Logitech MX Keys Mini

For personalised experience: Logitech M650 This mother’s day gift your mom a personalized mouse that will make her life easy. This wireless mouse will upgrade your mom’s desk setup and improve her overall work experience with features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks and a contoured comfort design that enables faster, more comfortable work than ever before. Whether she is working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650’s SmartWheel helps to deliver precision when needed and speed in an instant. The Signature M650 also feature SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90%. Available in two sizes, the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650 L are priced at INR 2,995/- on amazon.in. The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three color variants – Rose, Graphite and Off white whereas Signature M650 L is available in Graphite color variant only.

Logitech M650

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.