More Women Executives & Entrepreneurs are Reaching New Levels in the IT Industry as We Celebrate International Women’s Day on Mar 8, 2023

In India, the tech sector employs significantly more women compared to any other private sector in the country: Nearly 36% of the five million employees in the tech industry are women, according to a survey conducted by a research organization. Though gender-based discrimination remains rife, women are increasingly entering tech roles. While many women are employed in the sector as a whole, they are less represented in senior roles: Women hold only 7% of executive-level positions, according to a 2022 report, however, their proportion is gradually increasing.

In general, men get better opportunities, and better salaries, and occupy the highest positions in tech organizations. While gender bias has been well-documented in tech globally, it is often exacerbated in India by broader social expectations around women’s roles. In India, women are traditionally expected to be docile and accommodating. The household is considered their first responsibility, and they are the primary caregivers for children and elderly family members.

Though gender-based discrimination in India is certainly not limited to the tech sector, it is particularly disappointing due to tech’s perceived promise as a social leveler. Moreover, the tech industry is all-pervasive in today’s world.

Women set a trend in the 1980s, when India’s IT sector was just getting off the ground, when then governments pushed the adoption of technology in governance and encouraged the setting up of private tech companies, cementing the IT industry as a cornerstone of the country for decades to come. As the country liberalized and joined the world economy in the early 1990s, the IT industry expanded dramatically, growing from $100 million in 1990 to $1 billion in 1996.

Initially, women from larger cities and premier engineering colleges populated the IT firms, but, as the years rolled on, more women from smaller cities and towns, and less well-known engineering schools, joined the workforce, too.

Despite the cultural shift, many women interested in a tech career still faced battles at home. Despite hurdles, women continued to charge into tech: According to figures from Nasscom, women constituted 21% of the total IT workforce in 2001 and around 30% in 2012.

Another observation says that a ‘leaky pipeline’ occurs as you go up the organizational hierarchy. Women enter in large numbers but leave after five-odd years. Only 13% of women in tech hold managerial positions. One reason for this is the struggle of balancing a career and a family — the responsibility for which still rests largely on women — and the extra discrimination faced by mothers in the workforce. There has always been a 10–15% gap in their salaries, the level in the hierarchy and other things being the same. This discrepancy in pay may also contribute to the trend of women leaving the workforce to look after children. If they earn less than a male partner, their job may be more dispensable.

Even for those who work full-time, the reality of Indian society is that women have two careers: After leaving the office, they have to go back home and start their second jobs as mothers, wives, and daughters, with the unpaid labor fall disproportionately on women’s shoulders. A 2019 survey concluded that 92% of Indian women spent an average of over five hours a day on unpaid domestic services, whereas only about 29% of men took on domestic work, for an average of just 1.5 hours a day. Indian social expectations regarding gender roles also impact how women are viewed and treated at work. As many see women’s primary role as domestic, they have to make extra efforts to prove their worth in the workplace.

Rural backgrounds, lack of language skills, caste, and economic backgrounds still impact the success of women in the corporate sector. These complexities mean that simple solutions aren’t enough to solve the problem of sexism in Indian tech.

Regulation can also have unintended consequences. Paid maternity leave provisions are one such example. In 2017, paid maternity leave was increased to 26 weeks. This can work [both] for and against a woman. Employers do not want an employee to be on their payroll and go on paid leave for six-and-a-half months, so they may hire fewer women in their 30s. We have contacted several of the woman leaders in the IT industry and took their opinions on how the women are doing in the industry, challenges they face, and their expectations.

Ms. Sudha KV, Vice President, Dell Technologies India

“As women desiring an equitable role in the workplace, we need to realize that there are challenges to overcome to achieve excellence in our domain. We need to show initiative and develop an entrepreneurial zeal. We cannot put constraints on ourselves – everybody has to start small but that does not mean we have to aspire small. I strongly feel that women need to dream big, be confident and visible. Women in STEM need to support each other, and as we achieve success, we are obligated to help others get there. When I started my career in STEM, it was always presumed that professional commitments would be secondary to women, they were not expected to focus too much on their career. Battling these prejudices has been tough and more so when we take on leadership roles. This leads to the leaky bucket phenomenon where very capable women professionals – after reaching a certain point in their career, drop out due to many obstacles – family responsibilities, workplace biases etc. It is incumbent upon society and the workplace to create an ecosystem for women to persevere and excel, so that we do not lose this excellent talent pool midway. My dream is to see more women break through the glass ceiling and soar to greater heights.”

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Marketing & Channel Sales, IceWarp

“Every year, we celebrate the determination and strength of women in technology industry during our International Women’s Day campaigns. This year, we are especially thrilled to have created a platform for the encouraging women leaders of our industry to share their thoughts on the potential of our community while speaking up about ways to create a more equitable and inclusive society that seeks out the best in all of us. Through our #IceWarpSupportsEquity campaign, we are glad to have stirred up an important conversation for the industry and the society at large and certainly intend to continue doing our part in creating a more supportive and diverse workplace for everyone.”

Ms. Karen Powell, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Provana

“I co-founded Provana in 2011 to bring KPO services to SMB’s in the Consumer Finance markets. Since, then we have grown to become a tech-enabled services company, addressing compliance, contact center, speech, analytics, and KPO services. Our dedicated, results oriented associates are amazing! I am so proud of our team and truly enjoy collaborating with our clients to define and deliver measurable results.”

Ms. Miloni Mehta, Sales Director of HT Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Miloni is a Mumbai-based distributor/reseller that specializes in Networking and Cybersecurity products. For the last two years, she has been managing the renowned brand Sonicwall for which her company is a partner. Despite her young age, Miloni has already established herself as a prominent leader in the industry, spearheading her company’s growth and success. Ms. Miloni serves as an inspiration to women everywhere, demonstrating that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, it is possible to succeed in the tech industry regardless of gender or age. She comments, “HT Technologiesis a part of our family business. In our company everyone is mindful of the demands our organization and they work together to help one other. As a young entrepreneur and leader, I enjoy me work and feel very optimistic about future for me for other women in India and around the world.”

Ms. Sushmita Das, VP – Business, Mercury.

“As the Business Head – PC, my role encompasses decisions in the areas of business strategy in sales & marketing and ensuring service support for the Mercury range of PC products. I started two decades back as a Business Development Manager handling the Mercury brand. Being an International Business MBA student, my experience in Singapore handling Mercury business across the globe was very rewarding. A lot of hard work and meticulous detailing of reports and executing the plans were very critical as a young Business Manager. Rising to the level of Country Manager for India and then to the Product Lad for the PC range of products was challenging and involved learning, unlearning, and relearning to succeed. Women executives face various challenges in a corporate setup from learning, and dealing with office politics to maintaining work-life balance. To ascend the corporate ladder and take on greater management responsibilities, women need a thorough understanding of how to navigate through the dynamics involved. Personally, I have had a very diverse team both in middle management and at the top management in my corporate journey and the men in my team have been extremely supportive throughout the years. The stereotypes and prejudices in our industry are the main hindrances women to from reaching the top management levels. The societal pressure for women to be able to balance career and primary caregiver responsibilities presents a significant challenge. The common solution – flexible work practices – becomes the career killer. Unfair salary distribution and slower promotions to higher positions are major demotivators, and this calls for fairer practices in the corporate world. My message to the women in executive positions and aspiring women executives: ‘Believe in yourself and be ready to work hard to achieve your dreams’. There is no shortcut to success and do not expect special treatment simply because you are a woman. When we talk about Women’s Empowerment, the outlook should be that we, women, are the same as the men folk and we are ready to face the same challenges, ready to take tough decisions, and follow unpredictable paths to meet corporate expectations.”

Ms. Kimi Guglani, Head Of Marketing, India & SAARC – Trend Micro

“As the Head of Marketing & Communications, India & SAARC at Trend Micro, I focus on building integrated marketing campaigns in line with Trend Micro’s business objectives to drive growth and capture mindshare. As a marketing professional with experience in the PLM and cybersecurity industries, my role has grown from that of an individual contributor to an orchestrator leading a team of agile marketers for the India & SAARC region. The ICT and digital space are constantly evolving in terms of opportunities for all. There is a myriad of strong female role models in the industry and opportunities are increasingly available for women to step up into senior roles. The industry requires skilled professionals and hence, organizations are focusing on onboarding the best talent supported by career advancement programs for the aspirants. In my experience, if women can prove their mettle in the opportunities presented to them and make an impact, there are no limits to their growth and rise. My message to the women in executive positions and aspiring women executives: There are huge opportunities for growth and rewards in the IT industry and believing in oneself and preparing for that position are the most essential drivers for the success of women or men. Another important aspect to focus on is building relationships based on trust. Having a diverse workforce and believing in a culture of equality and inclusion has become an integral part of organizations today. This is definitely an exciting time for women to become thought leaders and contribute to positive change in the business world. With the increasing trend towards appointing women in leadership positions, the present time is definitely a great opportunity for women to prove their worth and soar to new heights.”

Ms. Roshni Das, General Manager and Sr. Marketing Director, APJ Regional Marketing, Intel Corporation

“Employed with Intel India since 2005, my tenure has given me the opportunity to lead both country and regional roles bringing rich insights into the Indian market as well as a deep understanding of what it takes to build a brand across APJ markets while driving great business results. As Marketing Director at Intel India, I lead strengthening the corporate brand narrative through global and local storytelling, driving business through building product preference of our rich cross-portfolio of products from client to data-centric technologies. At Intel, we believe that we create world-changing technology that can enrich the lives of everyone. Every day is an opportunity to “Do Something Wonderful”

Sqn Ldr Dimple Rawat (Retd), Director HR at Barco India

“As more and more women make their mark in technology, we have also seen remarkable growth in the innovation quotient, leading to better and more advanced solutions and output. The Indian IT industry has shown tremendous improvement in bridging the gender gap and empowering women in technology. Gender parity remains essential to a resilient future, and there is a strong need to provide adequate mentorship and equal opportunities to women in the global STEM ecosystem. Moreover, organizations need to implement a consistent strategic approach to strengthen equality and foster an appropriate ecosystem with policies aimed at enhancing women’s career paths and unlocking innovative upskilling possibilities and technology-based education, starting at the grassroots.”

Ms. Rituparna Mandal, GM, MediaTek

“According to the UN, presence of more women in the technology space results in more advanced solutions and has greater potential for innovations that promote gender equality. It is imperative that the global STEM ecosystem step up and provide women and girls with innovative upskilling opportunities and technology-based education, starting from the grassroots, to unlock a sustainable future for the planet and humankind. Additionally, organizations need to deploy a strategic and continuous approach to strengthen equality and equity by creating appropriate ecosystems and policies to grow their career path and to assist them in building long-term careers in tech.”

Ms. Vaishnavi Shukla, HR Head, Comviva

“With the wave of digital transformation across sectors, it is also crucial to bridge the digital gender divide and create a future that is inclusive and equitable for all. The past few years have magnified the existing gender digital gap, but it has also presented an opportunity to accelerate our efforts towards digital as well as financial inclusion for women, enabling them to achieve their maximum potential. As women leaders, I believe it is our responsibility to advocate for policies and initiatives that will help close this gap and guarantee equal access to education, training, and job opportunities. We need to find more ‘STEM girls next door’ and encourage them to innovate, fail and most importantly, fuel the growth mindset. The government and policymakers can help address this issue by investing in digital infrastructure and skill development and promoting gender equality. Let’s aim to work together to create a world where diversity and innovation are encouraged and where all women have equal access to technology. We at Comviva have a strong culture of encouraging growth mindset and challenge the stereotypes. We believe that inclusiveness is the only path to sustained success.”

Ms. Niroopa Padmanabhan – VP – Design, Smartworks

“Women are breaking gender stereotypes and stepping into tech sector, which was once perceived as male-dominated. But that’s not the case anymore; there is a change in perception, and the unwavering determination, hard work, and honed talent have pushed the influx of women upwards in real estate in the last few years. The hiring conversations have moved from gender to experience and meritocracy. From entry-level or mid-manager roles, women today lead functions such as Sales, all-men-led Operations teams, Projects, and more. Leading a team of 50+ people has its challenges, but when you know you are trusted and supported by the higher-ups, it makes all the difference – your skills and perspectives are recognized. What’s worked well for me over the years is my continued investment in reskilling and upskilling, keeping up with the trends and industry updates. The organization has been instrumental in my growth by providing me with the resources and opportunities to grow, such as leadership training, involvement in key projects, mentoring, and networking opportunities.”

Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Co-Founder, Rejove Aligners

“Women’s advancement in the medical technology profession is addressing the crucial and long-overlooked need for improved gender equity within the healthcare industry. More women are pursuing graduate degrees in technology, science, and math (STEM). The development of technologies today gives gender and race more consideration. Women are redefining the health technology sector by creating innovative, individualised healthcare solutions which include artificial intelligence and machine learning. At Rejove, 90% of the employees are women, including healthcare professionals. Every action we take opens the door for more women to follow in our footsteps, encouraging a new generation of women to follow their passions and have a profound effect on the world. At Rejove, we utilise 3D intraoral scanners, 3D printers, microscopic endodontic treatments, and dolphin software, which predict surgical outcomes in orthognathic situations”.

Profiles of some women leaders in the tech industry

Ms. Jessica D’cruz, India & SAARC Marketing, Fortinet

Jessica is a dynamic marketing professional with a rapidly progressive career span of over 15+ years’ with good exposure and cross-cultural experience in handling & leading diverse functions like marketing communications, direct & channel marketing, digital marketing, brand building, events & programs management, client servicing, corporate communication, marketing operation, Managing outsourced relationships & Reference Program development. Skilled in developing a communications strategy to engage with the market through PR, e-marketing, lead nurturing campaigns and developing and maintaining opt-in programs through CRM database. Jessica’s experience also includes client servicing, key accounts management, and initiating and developing relations with key decision-makers in target organizations for business development & growth.

Ms. Shubhangi Singh, Field Marketing Manager, Customer Behavior Specialist, Snowflake

Driven by the inspiring quote ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do’ by Steve Jobs, Ms. Singh identifies herself as a modern marketer with 10 years of versatile industry experience. Ms. Singh’s core strengths include understanding customer behavior and tailoring the corresponding demand generation programs accordingly. By creating a marketing mix that effectively intertwines the relevant content, campaigns, and networking events, on multiple occasions, Ms. Singh has managed to deliver strong ROI on budgets ranging from conservative to large. Her specialization spans across marketing products and solutions in B2B and B2C spaces and cross-team collaboration.

Ms. Aanandita Bhatnagar, Director Corporate Communications, in the APAC region at NetApp and Founder Member Global Women in PR (GWPR) India

Ms. Bhatnagar is a global strategic corporate communications leader with two decades of experience working in world-class global organisations. She has worked with all communications disciplines like PR, internal, and executive communications, across traditional and new-age media like social and digital. Ms. Bhatnagar has worked with global market-leading companies, and in roles that have high executive engagement. She is an avid writer for technology and has strong written and editorial skills with a keen sense of storyboarding and messaging. At NetApp, among other things, she has led communications for her company’s flagship startup accelerator program, the NetApp Excellerator. This has brought her closer to the startup community and honed her new-age startup communications skills.

Ms. Rimi Das, Head Of Marketing, India at Pure Storage

Ms. Das enables companies to achieve competitive advantage through a richer Customer experience. She is a Sales and Marketing professional with 18 years of experience across various roles in the Field Marketing with global technology product companies in India, defining the right set of customer base, customer wins, and building customer relationships and a strong team player Ms. Das’ Areas of Expertise include, Account Based Marketing, Relationship & Key Account Management, Partner Marketing, and Social Media Marketing.

Ms. Arpita Sengupta, Director and Head of Marketing at Red Hat, India

Having grown up in Africa, Australia, and India and having the opportunity to travel most parts of the globe Ms. Sengupta is truly a global citizen with a passion for interacting in multicultural environments. She is an energetic and result-oriented professional with 14+ years of international experience in Product Marketing and Management, Sales Enablement, Market Segmentation, MI/CI, and Account Management. She has worked in a variety of roles across the APAC, EMEA, and Americas regions handling Enterprise, Public sector accounts, and Key partner alliances.

Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director Marketing, India CSB (Consumer & Small Business) and Retail at Dell Technologies

Ms. Saikia is a Marketing Leader with 20 years of Brand and Product Experience in IT, Sanitaryware & Bathroom Solutions, and the Advertising Industry. She is skilled in Marketing Management, Marketing Strategy, Insights, Budgeting, Team Management, Retail Strategy, and Consumer Experience Management across Omni-channel Framework. Ms. Saikia has been instrumental in setting up marketing structures, processes, capabilities, and frameworks to drive sustainable and profitable growth through brand marketing, including digital marketing.

Ms. Lakshyata Sharma, Enterprise & Channel Marketing Manager, Western Digital

Ms. Sharma is an experienced Channel Marketing Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the computer hardware industry. She is skilled in market planning, analytical skills, sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Go-to-Market Strategy. She is a strong marketing professional with a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) focused in Marketing from IBS Pune.

Ms. Beenish Shafi, Senior Field Marketing Manager MEA and South Asia at Exterro

Ms. Shafi is an experienced Senior Field Marketing MEA and South Asia at Exterro where she handles Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Content Strategy, Direct Mail Marketing, Digital Marketing, Market Research, Product Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Administrative Assistance, Customer Service.

Ms. Kirti Joshi, Manager of Marketing at HP

Ms. Joshi is a dynamic, highly skilled, and experienced Marketing Manager at HP Gurgaon where she is responsible for developing, implementing, and executing strategic marketing plans for Home Printing Solutions and Supplies, to support business objectives.

Ms. Chandrika Jain, Director – Brand strategy & content – at Lenovo

Ms. Jain is the marketing director, India, Lenovo PCSD. Based in Bengaluru, she leads the marketing function across the consumer, commercial, tablets, and solutions and services portfolios. Jain is responsible for the overall corporate Lenovo brand in India, including areas such as innovation, workplace, and ESG (environment, social, and governance). Jain has more than 22 years of experience in multiple sectors, and currently manages Lenovo’s Worldwide Marketing Hub in India. Jain has worked with Lenovo in various marketing roles for more than a decade.

Ms. Dipti Singh, Director – Portfolio Marketing (IRS) Asia & India, Vertiv

She is marketing professional, leading Marketing Communication & Strategy for Enterprise Product Solution such as Data Center Solution, Industrial Solution, Telecom Solution and Service for Vertiv (formerly Emerson Network Power India Pvt Ltd). She implements comprehensive communication campaigns to support key marketing initiatives to drive growth.

Ms. Meenu Jain, Country Manager at Cooler Master Technology

Ms. Jain has shown an exceptional growth trajectory in her professional career. She began her career as Marketing and Product Manager for a gaming brand in 2010. She, with her extra ordinary overall skills, not only became the Regional Sales Manager for Cooler Master, but swiftly climbed up the ladder to become the globally leading computer components brand’s Country Manager in the year 2019. She has become an idol for many by repeatedly proving her mantle in this sector. Her quick decision making capabilities and on the fly thinking set her apart from the rest.

Mr. Tarini Malhotra, Founder, Nai Subah Foundation

“As India aspires to become a US$5 trillion economy, it is no secret that this goal cannot be achieved without deeper involvement of women in the workplace. Further, tapping into the entrepreneurial instincts of women will certainly make a huge difference not just to economic outcomes but changing women’s role in our Indian society. As a young Indian social entrepreneur, I encourage all women to shape their own destinies and join the growing community of women leaders and business owners. The world knows that Indians make great entrepreneurs. Now it’s time for Indian women. Our daily struggles, resourcefulness and adaptability, command over English, and work-life balancing skill makes us uniquely positioned to become trailblazers. Today, around 20% of all enterprises, big or small, are owned or run by women in India. The time has come to forever change this dynamic and make this 50% or even higher.”

Ms. Ankita Prasad, Manager Communications-APAC at Kingston Technology

A seasoned PR professional with over 9 years of experience, currently working with Kingston Technology and spearheading activities for the brand around Public Relations, Social, and Partnerships for India, Philippines, Malaysia and other APAC markets. Prior to joining Kingston, she worked as an Account Director in the Consumer Technology Practice at Genesis-BCW. She brings to the table vivid hands-on experience across multiple consumer and technology behemoths like Nokia, Airtel, Sennheiser, MakeMyTrip, TIMEX, Epic Games, BookMyShow, and many more.

Ms. Shipra Trivedi, Senior General Manager – Strategic Marketing, Schneider

She is passionate professional with Marketing & Brand Management exposure across Consumer Durables, IT and Industrial Automation industry. Delivered award winning marketing excellence and breakthrough performance in developing & implementing Marketing strategy, Brand Innovation, Integrated Campaigns, ATL & BTL initiatives, Product Marketing, Integrated, Digital & Social Media Marketing, Marketing Campaigns, Events & Promotions, backed by market insights, research and analytics. She loves to simplify challenging business relationships, build and motivate dedicated teams to achieve targets and ensure continued business excellence. She leverages consulting and customer centric approach, positive & flexible attitude and people management skills.

Ms. Sneha Ochani Narang, Senior Marketing Manager, Ingram Micro Cloud India

Marketing Leader for Cloud Business at Ingram Micro India, world’s largest tech distribution giant. Through her career span she has strategized and executed integrated (B2B) marketing campaigns driving growth and visibility for Worlds leading brands like AWS, Acronis, Adobe, Arc Serve, Alcatel-Lucent enterprise, Asus, Bowers & Wilkins, Cisco, CommScope, Dropbox, DocuSign, Dell, Digifort, Intel, IBM, K7 Security, Lenovo, LogMeIn, Microsoft (M365, Azure, Biz apps) Salesforce, Systimax, Vertiv and more. Highly competitive, passionate, persuasive and articulate, able to achieve results others believed to be impossible. Experienced in Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Vendor Management, Channel Engagement, Events Marketing and Demand generation and more.

Ms. Supriya Mankame, Product Manager, Gigabyte

Professional with 16+ years of experience in the IT industry in Product Management & Business Development. Currently designated as AGM, Gigabyte Technology India Pvt. Ltd. Worked with conglomerates like Godrej and Ingram Micro. A proactive leader & team player with expertise in Product Management, Distribution management channel sales & key account management, channel Promotions, competitor/market analysis, P&L management, and E-Commerce business.

Ms. Kirti Pandey, Head- Marketing communications at Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd

I am a Creative professional with over 12 years of experience and proven track record of successful completion of projects. She is a result-oriented leader, recognized for successfully handling Pan India promotional campaigns. Problem solving skills with the ability to manage time sensitive projects with high budgets. Have been a part of brand metamorphosis of marker leaders. Excellent exposure in B2C & B2B marketing campaigns, performance marketing with deep understanding and study of markets and media with budget management.

Ms. Anita Kapoor, Director Legal, Lenovo India

Over twenty years of in-house and law firm experience, with demonstrated history in handling cross functional roles in the information technology and informational technology enabled industries. Bring along rich experience in handling multi-million dollars IT deals and strategic global alliances. She has expertise in strategizing and managing complex transactions, negotiations and devising legal strategy, leading global initiatives and partnering with internal and external stakeholders to create a robust compliance and corporate framework.

Ms. Lata Singh, Regional Technology Sales Director, IBM India

Ms. Singh is an IT professional having 25 + years of consistent and extensive experience in the sphere of Alliance Management and Consultative sales. She has in her various roles over a period of time developed skill sets which are key to collaboration: Understanding of technology and its meaningful application, Interpersonal communication, Ability to lead & work collaboratively, Partner/ Client Engagement and Relationship Management at Executive levels, Alliance Management, Ability to deliver under adverse conditions and coping with extreme pressure, Ability to build new Routes to Market.

Ms. Preethi Srinivasan, Director of Innovation – Technical Product Management, Druva

An experienced Product Leader with Software Engineering skills, innovating brand new products that customers love. A Software Technologist spanning across machine learning, big data analytics, cloud software development, and emerging technologies.

Ms. Nivedha Sridhar, Director of Marketing and Member of Founding Team, Facilio

B2B marketing leader with a track record in launching ‘firsts’ and executing GTM strategies for enterprise software products in global markets. Effective in building high-performance teams, driving awareness, demand, and pipeline growth for specialized enterprise software solutions. Experienced in developing customer-focused programs that produce top-line results including strategic go-to-market programs, differentiated positioning, channel ecosystem, proven multi-channel marketing execution, and sales acceleration.

Ms. Aarti Bindra, Managing Director, ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

She has more than 20 years of experience of entrepreneurship, Coder by education, business manager and crisis manager by profession, Child counsellor at heart. She has been part of multiple businesses right from K12 eLearning hub, Designing apps for early learning of Kids Managing the Cyber Security Company ACPL Systems which is helping top 200 customers of India with their Cyber Security, she has worked to scale this business to more than 25 million dollar revenue and 150 employees. She is a certified Corporate Director. She is passionate about Plants and helping other women entrepreneurs to connect and grow their businesses.

Ms. Kavita Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, BluPrints

BluPrints is led by Ms. Kavita Aggarwal, an electronic graduate from Delhi University. She also has an MBA from University of Leeds (UK) and has experienced in core R&D in embedded systems.

Ms. Kirandeep Dham, Chief Executive Officer, Globus Infocom Limited

With over 10 years of experience in driving successful business in the technology industry, she has been managing all facets of different departments of Human Resource, Marketing, Service, Training, Administration, IT & Finance efficiently. During her tenure, she has focussed upon carving Globus Infocom as the strongest Make In India brand on the map providing best of the innovative technological solutions to the users catering to the diverse requirements of the industry.

Ms. Vicki Batka, Senior Vice President of sales for APJ – Trellix

After many years advocating for partners, she has moved over to lead the entire sales force at Trellix for the Asia Pacific & Japan region. This responsibility still includes partners, as they work together, to provide quality Security solutions to their customers. Whether she is working with our customers, partners, my team, mentoring colleagues, or speaking at an industry event, as Senior Vice President for Trellix, APJ, she is focused on expanding those engagements through her diverse teams, innovative technology, and culture of giving back to our communities.

Ms. Nandini Tandon, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer, Indusface

Nandini is the Founder and Chief People Officer at Indusface, a TCGF II (Tata Capital) funded, fast growing, profitable and an award-winning Application Security SaaS company with over 2000+ global customers. At Indusface, Nandini is responsible for the evolution of Indusface’s growth story, work culture as well as the employee friendly people and process practices in place which empower and engage every team member to contribute and be a part of the organization’s success. Nandini is dedicated to driving organizational development strategies that support the company’s global growth and talent management with a laser sharp focus on the organization’s vision of becoming a global leader in the Web Application Security domain.

In a Nutshell

Women executives do face various challenges in a corporate setup from learning, and dealing with office politics to maintaining work-life balance. To ascend the corporate ladder and take on greater management responsibilities, women need a thorough understanding of how to navigate through the dynamics involved. The stereotypes and prejudices in our industry are the main hindrances women to from reaching the top management levels. The societal pressure for women to be able to balance career and primary caregiver responsibilities presents a significant challenge. The survive and grow in the corporate world ‘women should believe in the themselves and be ready to work hard to achieve their dreams’. There is no shortcut to success and do not expect special treatment simply because you are a woman. When we talk about Women’s Empowerment, the outlook should be that we, women, are the same as the men folk and are ready to face the same challenges, ready to take tough decisions, and follow unpredictable paths to meet corporate expectations. Though the proportion of women in the management positions is still low, it is growing steadily. The coming years are going to be much brighter for women leaders is a certain fact.

