More than Half of Indian Organizations to Boost Investment in “Human-Centered” Software Design – Progress Survey

Progress announced the results of its global survey, “Human-Centered Software Design: A State of the Marketplace Report.” Sponsored by Progress and conducted by independent research firm Insight Avenue, the survey is based on interviews with more than 700 application developers and IT decision-makers worldwide. The purpose of the survey is to offer insights into businesses’ approaches and levels of maturity in building human-centric applications amidst the increasing importance of accessibility. The full report and findings can be found here.

Human-centred application development refers to building applications and websites that are easy and comfortable to navigate across a diverse community of users. They should address the specific needs of people, including those with differing abilities, demographics, and personality factors as well as diverse language and cultural backgrounds and more. With the European Union and the United States introducing legislation for businesses to provide equal access to digital services for all and a socioeconomic culture driven by inclusive best practices, inaction is no longer an option.

Although nearly every organization participating in the research acknowledged the importance of human-centric app development, a wide disparity existed between intent and action. Against the backdrop of the current economic climate, 90% of Indian respondents asserted that building human-centric and accessible applications has become more crucial than it was two years ago. Organizations cited diverse factors driving their focus on human-centric software, including evolving user needs (50%), increased digital interactions (60%), and the influence of technologies like IoT and AI (52%).

Here are some of the significant highlights that can impact the Indian market:

In the current economic climate, 90% of organizations in India emphasize the heightened significance of prioritizing human-centric software and accessible applications compared to two years ago.

58% of respondents identify challenges in gauging the true human-centric nature of software development within an organization.

46% of participants foresee substantial impacts resulting from investments in human-centric applications in the next 12–18 months.

68% said it was very challenging to retrofit inclusion and accessibility into existing applications than factoring them into new applications from the start.

An overwhelming 98% of organizations stress the pivotal role of human-centric software, recognizing its potential to enhance user engagement and contribute to societal welfare.

According to 84% of respondents, user empowerment and trustworthiness stand as foundational pillars for crafting a compelling, human-centric digital experience in software development.

For 74% of participants, the allure of increased market opportunities and reaching new audiences emerges as a notable benefit stemming from endeavours to build human-centric software and accessible applications.

60% of respondents believe a rapid increase in digital interactions is the key driver for the focus on human-centric software in companies.

76% perceive streamlined software development processes as advantageous to the organization when implementing steps to create human-centric software or accessible applications.

Global specific findings:

76% of respondents consider building human-centric applications more important than it was two years ago, driven by a combination of business considerations and cultural shifts.

56% stated it is a major need and plan to invest in human-centric applications in the next 12–18 months.

86% said it was harder to retrofit inclusion and accessibility into existing applications than factoring them into new applications from the start.

An average of only 59% of current applications in surveyed organizations are estimated to meet accessibility requirements.

97% of those surveyed are experiencing human-centricity adoption challenges.

The survey results also show that organizations are losing ground to competitors because of confusion around the tools and processes needed to proactively create human-centric design. Various tooling solutions were referenced by survey respondents, including AI and machine learning, chatbots, assistive technology for motor disabilities, colour contrast checking and more. In addition, to make further inroads, organizations need training, improved collaboration, and cost-effective approaches. They need to identify and work with partners and suppliers who prioritize essential protocols and metrics around inclusion and accessibility.

Ms. Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress.

“As India embraces digital transformation, it’s crucial for organizations to prioritize human-centric software design, ensuring inclusivity across diverse communities. Our survey findings underscore the increasing significance of crafting accessible applications tailored to the specific needs of users. With 90% of respondents emphasizing the heightened importance of prioritizing human-centric software, there’s a clear call to action. By investing in such development, businesses not only enhance user engagement but also unlock new market opportunities and reach previously untapped audiences. India stands poised to lead this charge, leveraging technology to foster inclusive growth and societal welfare,” said Ms. Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress.

Ms. Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, of Digital Experience, Progress.

“Creating human-centric digital experiences means personalizing experiences and tailoring them to both people and their context, so they are as relevant as possible. It also means making those experiences accessible to a broader range of people with a broader range of needs and abilities,” said Ms. Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, of Digital Experience, Progress. “At Progress, we are committed to helping organizations proactively invest to build more inclusive, contextual and tailored digital products.”

The survey “Human-Centered Software Design: A State of the Marketplace Report” was conducted in 13 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

