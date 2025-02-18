Monotech Systems Unveils Game-Changing Made-in-India Inkjet Web Press for Print-on-Demand Book Publishing

- Advertisement -

Monotech Systems Limited has been a trusted leader for over 20 years, delivering high-performance solutions for the printing and packaging industry. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Aakash Kumar, Head of Marketing Communications, Monotech Systems Limited shares insights on their innovative Made-in-India inkjet web press for print-on-demand book publishing.

Can you tell us about the product Monotech Systems is showcasing at the exhibition?

We’re presenting our Made-in-India inkjet web press, designed specifically for book printing. This press is a solution for the growing demand for print-on-demand services, especially in book publishing. With the trend shifting toward short-run printing, publishers no longer need to maintain large stocks of books. Instead, they can print as orders come in, eliminating the need for excess inventory and storage. This technology is a game-changer for publishers, helping them save time, reduce costs, and ensure sustainability.

How does this press help publishers in the context of print-on-demand?

The press addresses the challenges of traditional printing by allowing print-on-demand. Publishers can print books as orders are placed without worrying about stock maintenance. It’s a particularly helpful solution for the modern publishing industry, where many companies, like Amazon, print books only when they receive an order. This approach minimizes waste, conserves resources, and is more environmentally friendly. It’s all about eliminating unnecessary stock and ensuring that only what’s needed gets printed.

Can you elaborate on the technology behind this inkjet web press?

Our press is a digital inkjet press, developed and conceptualized entirely in India by Monotech Systems in collaboration with Pressline. It’s a cutting-edge solution for the book printing sector, offering both monochrome and color printing capabilities. This year, we’re unveiling a color version of the press, which is a major innovation compared to the monochrome press we displayed at the last Printpack. It has already garnered positive feedback from publishers and visitors at the event. The inkjet technology, particularly water-based inks, ensures high-quality prints that match almost offset printing standards, all while being environmentally friendly.

What makes inkjet technology stand out compared to traditional printing methods?

Inkjet technology, unlike traditional toner-based laser printers, uses ink. This ink is water-based, making it more eco-friendly as it doesn’t harm the environment. Additionally, inkjet technology supports variable data printing and allows for efficient print-on-demand services, which are ideal for industries like publishing. Inkjet is the future of printing, and early adopters of this technology are gaining a significant advantage by staying ahead of the curve.

What kind of benefits does this press offer to publishers and users?

The biggest advantage is the ability to print on demand, reducing the need for stockpiling and eliminating wastage. It’s ideal for industries that rely on short print runs, like book publishing. Publishers can print as they receive orders, which reduces paper use and ensures the delivery of fresh, up-to-date prints. Moreover, the technology allows for high-quality, personalized prints, which is increasingly in demand. This press is also a boon for the environment, as it minimizes waste and ensures better resource management.

Can you tell us about the pricing and service packages for this press?

The press comes with a range of models: two monochrome and two color configurations. Pricing varies depending on the configuration you choose, as the solution is highly customizable. There are different configurations like roll-to-roll, roll-to-fold, and roll-to-sheet, which influence the cost. We also provide customized warranty and service packages based on the specific model and configuration chosen. While we cannot disclose exact pricing publicly, we offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of different publishers.

What has been the response from visitors and potential clients?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Visitors have appreciated the advanced capabilities of our press, especially the color version on display, which is a major step forward. It’s clear that there’s strong interest from the publishing industry, and we are excited to see how the press will continue to make an impact in the future.

Any final thoughts on the future of inkjet technology in India?

Inkjet technology is the future of printing, and we are proud to be part of its growth in India. This technology is poised to revolutionize industries like book printing, packaging, and more. We’re excited to continue innovating and offering cutting-edge solutions to our customers, and we believe this is just the beginning of a bright future for inkjet printing in India.

