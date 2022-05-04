Modernize Your Customer Communications with Newgen’s OmniOMS 10.0

- Advertisement -

Newgen Software has launched OmniOMS 10.0, an upgraded version of its Omnichannel Customer Engagement Platform (CCM).

The latest version of the platform offers enhanced architectural and user experience (UX) changes. The upgraded version enables containerization support for OmniOMS on the AWS platform enabling organizations to leverage the cloud infrastructure and ensure faster time-to-market. The redefined UX changes modernize the user interface and transitions in the system, thereby ensuring seamless interactions and significantly improving business users’ journeys.

“With the upgraded version, we will be able to empower our customers further to create and manage end-to-end customer communications, reduce deployment times, boost employee productivity, and minimize the dependency on costly IT resources,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Key features of OmniOMS 10.0 includes docker-container Architecture: Optimizes cloud infrastructure costs and generates faster communications, fillable PDFs & Data Extraction: Assists in the offline and complex onboarding journeys that require inputs from various teams to complete the fillable PDF, ensures hassle-free migration of templates from legacy CCM systems to modern cloud-based OmniOMS platform. It Stores and retrieves communications securely on Amazon S3 buckets to integrate with other business processes and offers all-time data availability, offers a one-stop solution to perform all the communication governance activities with ease and leverage top-quality dashboards for communications tracking. It enhances user experience for managing contracts and letters with seamless collaboration

OmniOMS 10.0 supports Windows 2012/2016 /2019 (64 bit) Enterprise Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4, 7.9, 8.0 platforms.

