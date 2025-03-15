Moderate Market Recovery, Improved Results – R&M

- Advertisement -

R&M, the globally active developer and provider of infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, continued to position itself as a provider of total solutions in the 2024 business year and achieved improved results in all segments. The global infrastructure market for communications and data networks has recovered slightly after the sharp decline in 2023, but is still well below the record level of 2022.

The telecommunications sector increased its investments again, but further broadband and mobile network expansion remained subdued in key European markets. Demand in the local area network (LAN) market remained weak due to high interest rates and construction costs. In particular, there was a lack of major construction projects in the office and industrial segments. However, the situation stabilized with projects from public and state investors, as well as increased demand in various regional sales markets. In contrast, the data center industry has invested heavily in new network infrastructures for AI systems, and this trend is continuing. The bulk of this AI investment is currently being made by the major American tech companies.

Mr. Michel Riva. CEO, R&M

The R&M Group generated consolidated sales of CHF 267.2 million in the 2024 business year, an increase of 3.7 % compared to the previous year (+5.6 % adjusted for exchange rates). Operating profit increased by 41 % to CHF 8.8 million. “Following a subdued start, business activities improved noticeably in almost all regions in the second half of the year. Growth was thus broad-based, but developed heterogeneously in the individual business areas and markets. Overall, the markets recovered more slowly than expected,” reports Mr. Michel Riva. CEO, R&M.

Stable in the DACH region – momentum in India and Brazil

R&M achieved good results in the two markets with the highest sales, Switzerland and Germany. Sales declined in key Eastern European countries. In contrast, the sales organizations in Belgium, Spain and Scandinavia stood out with double-digit growth rates. R&M achieved an increase of over 30 % in Brazil and +25 % in India. Distribution in the USA was realigned so that results stabilized. “The situation in China remains challenging,” says Michel Riva.

The most significant event in the reporting year was the launch of the new fiber optic plant near Bangalore in India in May 2024. With 430 employees, it is now the Group’s largest production facility. R&M employs more than 1,700 people worldwide.

“R&M is successfully positioning itself in new growth areas. With this integrated approach, we can react quickly to different customer needs and offer tailored solutions from a single source,” emphasizes Michel Riva. This also includes 5G services. R&M has developed a complete cabling program for connecting 5G antennas to fiber optic networks, something which is in demand internationally. R&M is further expanding its complete range of infrastructure solutions for data centers with complementary partner systems and provides innovative network solutions for the future market of smart buildings.

As in previous years, R&M further professionalized its sustainability efforts in the reporting year. In addition to the global implementation of the overarching “Connecting the Planet” program, new packaging concepts were developed in the 2024 business year, leading to significant savings in raw materials, transport volumes and costs. The international rating agency EcoVadis awarded R&M the Gold certificate in 2024.

