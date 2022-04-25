Mitsubishi Electric India CNC opens ‘Me-eye Experience Centre’

- Advertisement -

Mitsubishi Electric Computerized Numerical Controllers (CNCs) has opened ‘Me-eye Experience Centre’ in Peenya under its CNC Technical Centre. This initiative will develop IoT solutions for the CNC metal cutting industry such as user applications via Mobile phone, PC and Web. The state-of-the-art demonstration set up in this new facility is one of its kind and will attract future developments in the era of IoT in the machine tool industry.

Mitsubishi Electric CNC offers advanced CNC control systems to take the machining needs of Industry to higher performance levels. The company supplies CNC package and technologies to various factory machines. Mitsubishi Electric India started It’s CNC manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru in 2017 to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aid industries who want to adapt the latest manufacturing technology.

Like a human eye which performs the function of visualization and transforming complex visuals into simple observation, the “Me-eye” brand will stand for a mission of ‘Visualising problems and realising solutions’ in the CNC and in the related industries. Me-eye will have many IoT projects in the future and few have already started as well. Me-Connect, MT-Connect, Connect2U are just few of the projects that’s being undergoing this initiative. The Experience Centre also has showcased the Direct Robot Control (DRC) through which a demonstration of controlling a robot from the CNC Controller screen will be done as well. By these Factory Automation Collaborative efforts, Mitsubishi Electric’s esteemed customers will have their best choice in realising the world-class technologies and solutions that are made suitable for the Indian market.

Under the Me-eye Experience Centre, one of the first projects is “Me-Connect”, which is a mobile application for all Mitsubishi Electric CNC users which is the first among Mitsubishi Electric CNC group companies globally. CNC Customer service functions will be accessible through this App such as registration of a service request, warranty and end user’s data etc. The mobile application will help Customers to see the status of their Repair requests and Service/Maintenance personnel will be able to use this technology to remotely keep a track of their machine’s information at all times.

Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Department, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd

Addressing the “Me-eye Experience Centre” opening event, Mr. Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Department, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce such initiatives because value addition is our major interest through which we make our Customers and Partners happier and more enthusiastic. Through this, we are sure more Machine makers and End users are going to become beneficiaries by using our applications and support. Me-eye will function as an eye to see Customer’s needs/problems, an eye to focus on solutions for the growth of Indian manufacturing sector. We hope this initiative will also be another step towards the Government’s ‘Make in India’ mission.”

Mitsubishi Electric India CNC aims to continue partnering India’s dream to be number one by using its sustainable technology, efficient manpower and an innovative approach.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.