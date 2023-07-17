Mitsubishi Electric Boosts its Semiconductor and Devices Lab Program across India

- Advertisement - -

Mitsubishi Electric has been supporting Skill Development, Community Development, Good Health & Well-Being, and Climate Action projects under its CSR strategy across India which is streamlined with the Government of India initiatives and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the years, being at the pinnacle of the Semiconductor industry, Mitsubishi Electric India has been supporting diverse production and manufacturing needs through its Electronic and Electrical products and solutions. Along with the widespread operation, comes the responsibility of practical learning and knowledge about the modern techniques and technology of Semiconductor devices.



In the company’s vision to spread out the information and practical knowledge about the function and application of Semiconductors, the Mitsubishi Electric Semiconductor & Devices department extends continuous support to the semiconductors and devices lab project across the country.

In the initial phase of this philanthropic project, two institutions of technical education were supported with educational material and advanced training methods. Moving a step ahead towards the second phase, the company prepared educational kits and equipment which were provided to the three technical institutions; the Indian Institute of Technology located in Delhi, BMS College of Engineering located in Bengaluru, and the Institute of Technology, NIRMA University located in Ahmedabad to set the practical knowledge of semiconductor devices as a literary technical project across institutions of India that has benefited around 700 students from these colleges.

The educational material prepared by the semiconductors & devices department includes IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Module), SiC (Silicon Carbide)Module, IPMs (Intelligent Power Modules), DIPIPMs, DIPIPM (Dual In-Line IPM) Evaluation PCBA with controller, IGBT Gate Drivers, Application notes, etc. which have been supplied at the labs of the three colleges. In its endeavour to give it back to society, the company adapted this partnership to bring technological upliftment in India which can be achieved through the CSR initiative of educating the youth and helping them get familiar with technical advancements inthe Semiconductor industry.

Inauguration of the Power Semiconductor devices set-up at the lab of these institutions was done by Mr. Hitesh Bhardwaj, General Manager, Semiconductor and Devices division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Addressing this auspicious occasion, Mr. Hitesh Bhardwaj, General Manager, Semiconductor and Devices division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. marked the growing demand for practical learning in the field and said, “We are glad to collaborate with the three highly impactful institutions in the field of engineering and technology that strongly helps us to contribute towards the betterment of the society through our products & solutions and uplift the education methods for the budding generation. Our skill development CSR initiative supported many students from across the country which has empowered the youth to contribute towards the development of indigenous technology that is sustainable for India.”

