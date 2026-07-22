Mission #45LakhTrees45Days Officially Begins; Nationwide Campaign Aims to Plant 45 Lakh Trees in 45 Days

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One of India’s largest citizen-led environmental movements officially commenced with the launch of Mission #45LakhTrees45Days, a nationwide campaign that aims to plant 45 lakh trees in 45 days, from 22 July to 4 September 2026. The campaign seeks to mobilise citizens, educational institutions, corporates, industries, government organisations, defence establishments, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs, startups, ex-servicemen, and community groups across the country as part of an India Book of Records Attempt.

The nationwide movement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Varsha Mangal Mahotsav, an environmental initiative organised every monsoon by Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram, Ujjain, since 1992.

Founded in 1989 by Shri Sudhir Bhai Goyal, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram has served humanity for more than three decades by providing lifelong shelter, food, medical care, and dignity to over 1,150 abandoned, elderly, disabled, and terminally ill individuals. Alongside its humanitarian work, the Ashram has planted lakhs of trees over the past three decades through Varsha Mangal Mahotsav, making environmental conservation an integral part of its mission.

Taking a 35-Year Legacy National

The nationwide expansion of Varsha Mangal Mahotsav into Mission #45LakhTrees45Days was conceptualised by Ms. Shaweta Berry, CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited, who envisioned transforming the Ashram’s long-standing environmental initiative into a structured, citizen-driven national movement capable of engaging organisations and communities across India.

As the Official National Mission Partner, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited, under Shaweta Berry’s leadership, is driving the campaign’s national strategy, partnerships, branding, communications, stakeholder engagement, volunteer mobilisation, documentation, and execution across the country, helping build one of India’s largest collaborative environmental initiatives.

National Movement Attracts Environmental Leaders and Partners

As Mission #45LakhTrees45Days expands into a nationwide movement, it has begun attracting support from prominent environmental leaders, institutions, and organisations across India.

Reinforcing the campaign’s growing national momentum,Kashti Adventures, led by Mr. Karan Kumar Singh, Founder and Director andMs. Nisha Godara, Co-founder joined as an Official Mission Partner and will support youth engagement, community outreach, and on-ground mobilisation across different parts of the country.

Further strengthening the campaign, renowned environmentalist Tree Man Dr. Deepak Ramesh Gaur of Gurugram has been appointed National Green Ambassador through a Memorandum of Understanding with Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram. In his voluntary role, he will inspire citizens, educational institutions, businesses, and communities to participate in the mission through awareness and community mobilisation initiatives.

Mission Leadership

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram said, “For 35 years, Varsha Mangal Mahotsav has inspired communities to protect nature through collective action. Mission #45LakhTrees45Days now takes this legacy to every corner of India. We welcome Gurugram Tree Man Dr. Deepak Ramesh Gaur as our National Green Ambassador and invite every citizen to become a Green Warrior.”

Shri Sudhir Bhai Goyal, Founder, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram said, “Every tree planted is a gift of life to future generations. It is one life nurturing another life. We invite citizens, institutions, organisations, and communities across India to join this national mission and help create a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.”

Ms. Shaweta Berry, CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited and National Mission Head

Ms. Shaweta Berry, CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited and National Mission Head, Mission #45LakhTrees45Days said, “Our vision was to transform the 35th edition of Varsha Mangal Mahotsav into a nationwide people’s movement. Working closely with Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram, Team Mahanadaya has built the campaign strategy, partnerships, communications, and mobilisation framework to take this remarkable legacy across India. Today, this mission belongs to every Indian. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the more than 150 Green Warriors, our Mission Partners, educational institutions, NGOs, corporates, startups, Resident Welfare Associations, ex-servicemen, environmental leaders, and community organisations who have already joined this mission and inspired others to participate. Whether you pledge to plant one sapling or many, your participation matters. I invite every citizen, organisation, institution, business, and community to become a Green Warrior, join Mission #45LakhTrees45Days, and help create history through collective environmental action.”

Dr. Deepak RameshGaur, National Green Ambassador said, “I am honoured to associate with this mission. Every sapling planted today is an investment in tomorrow. Together, we can inspire millions to make tree plantation a people’s movement.”

Mr. Karan Kumar Singh, Founder and Director, and Ms. Nisha Godara, Co-founder and Director, Kashti Adventures Private Limited, Official Mission Partners said, “When Shaweta Berry shared her vision of transforming the 35-year legacy of Varsha Mangal Mahotsav into a nationwide people’s movement, we immediately knew Kashti Adventures wanted to be part of this mission. Mission #45LakhTrees45Days gives every citizen an opportunity to contribute to something far bigger than themselves. We are proud to join as an Official Mission Partner and look forward to inspiring youth, adventure enthusiasts, institutions, and communities across India to become Green Warriors, take ownership of the environment, and together build a greener, more sustainable future.”

Support Builds Across India

Even before the nationwide launch, the mission had begun receiving encouraging support from environmental leaders, institutions, NGOs, educational organisations, businesses, ex-servicemen, and citizen groups across India.

Among the early pledgers are:

Shri Bharatbhai Babubhai Patni , Chairman, DNT Development Foundation and Member, Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment – 1,00,000 trees

, Chairman, DNT Development Foundation and Member, Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment – Dr. Mayank Goel , Treasurer, Indian Red Cross Society, Baghpat Branch – 15,000 trees

, Treasurer, Indian Red Cross Society, Baghpat Branch – S. Bhumii Gaur , Founder, TreeDo – 11,000 trees

, Founder, TreeDo – GreenQurve , represented by co-founders Swati Jain and Swarnim Katailiha – 10,000 trees

, represented by co-founders and – Avani Mohan Singh , Founder, Haritika NGO – 10,000 trees

, Founder, Haritika NGO – Sonu Sood , Sood Charity Foundation, together with Shubham Vijaywargeeya’s Helping Hands Social Welfare Society, Dewas – 5,100 trees

, Sood Charity Foundation, together with – Kuldeep Sagar , Founder, NeoShift Foundation and NGO Compass – 4,000 trees

, Founder, NeoShift Foundation and NGO Compass – Namr Kishore, Founder & Managing Director, Lynkube – 3,100 trees

The campaign has already brought together more than 150 Green Warriors, including schools, colleges, universities, Resident Welfare Associations, corporates, startups, NGOs, environmental organisations, nurseries, ex-servicemen, and community groups, demonstrating the growing nationwide momentum behind the mission. To join the mission, Register Now: https://forms.gle/7waRU2s2kX31AAZRA

Mission Ecosystem

The mission is supported by a growing ecosystem of organisations committed to environmental conservation and community engagement.

Media Partners

Roymediative Private Limited | NCN Magazine | Mobility India | Imaging Solution | JKL Channel | Gulistan TV Network | Martand TV

Strategic Partners

SP Solutions | Pushpa Global Solutions | Lynkube

Knowledge Partners

eVridya | Kidzee, Nangloi

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Varsha Mangal

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