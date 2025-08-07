MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Expands Its Portfolio with Advanced Retimers and Redrivers Offerings, Enabling Faster, Smarter Devices

- Advertisement -

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Electronics, announced the launch of its latest range of Retimers and Redrivers—marking a significant expansion in its high-performance portfolio.

With a strong focus on delivering faster, smarter, and more reliable technology experiences, MiPhi’s latest offerings are designed for seamless integration and high-performance execution. The new products are pin-to-pin compatible, offering greater design flexibility, and deliver ultra-low latency performance—with latency under 5ns—making them ideal for latency-sensitive applications. Elevating user experiences further, these new redriver is the first PCIe Gen5 and retimer the first CXL 2.0 solution to be certified by PCI-SIG. This milestone underscores MiPhi’s commitment to advancing India’s digital ecosystem through a powerful blend of indigenous innovation and global technology leadership.

Retimers and Redrivers play a critical role in maintaining signal integrity for high-speed data transmission in applications such as enterprise storage, AI servers, data centres, automotive electronics, and consumer computing. By offering these advanced components, MiPhi is addressing the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity across India’s rapidly digitizing landscape.

Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan CEO MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. said, “India’s demand for high-speed, high-integrity signal solutions is accelerating rapidly, driven by advancements in data-intensive applications across computing, storage, and connectivity. To address this critical need, we have introduced a comprehensive portfolio of Retimers and Redrivers engineered to optimize signal integrity across high-speed interfaces. These solutions are designed to enable users to develop faster, more reliable electronic systems with minimal signal loss and latency. Leveraging Micromax’s deep market insight and Phison’s global R&D capabilities, we are building technologies that adhere to international performance benchmarks while being tailored to the unique environmental and infrastructural demands of the Indian ecosystem. This product expansion reflects our commitment to local innovation, enabling India’s electronics value chain with robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions.”

The Retimers and Redrivers are engineered to support the latest standards, including PCIe Gen 5/6, USB4, and CXL, delivering enhanced signal quality across long trace and cable lengths. They are essential components in today’s high-speed signal transmission systems, particularly as data rates in interfaces such as PCIe, USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort continue to increase. Redrivers amplify and equalize signals to mitigate losses from PCB traces, cables, and connectors, preserving signal integrity over moderate distances. Retimers provide a more advanced solution by re-clocking and fully regenerating signals, eliminating jitter and timing errors—critical for maintaining performance over longer paths and in complex system architectures.

MiPhi’s newly launched portfolio of Retimers and Redrivers is designed to meet the evolving performance demands, backed by rigorous design validation, signal integrity testing, and quality assurance. The brand’s solutions are curated to empower users to develop faster, more reliable, and thermally optimized devices.

This launch builds on the collaborative efforts of Micromax and Phison to contribute to India’s evolving technology landscape through advanced and localized innovations. The strategic partnership combines Phison’s proven technology leadership in high-speed signal processing with Micromax’s legacy of democratising technology for Indian users. MiPhi’s growing portfolio now addresses a wide spectrum of applications from enterprise SSDs and storage controllers to AI infrastructure and high-speed interface solutions. Recently the brand also announced the local manufacturing of Enterprise SSDs making it the first in the country to achieve this milestone.

Retimer and Redriver Product Family

Retimer Product Family Part# Equalization PCIe Lanes PS7201 >40 dB at 32 GT/s Designed to support PCIe 5.0 and other interfaces up to 32Gbps 16 Lanes PS7202 8 Lanes

Redriver Product Family Part# Equalization PCIe Lanes / Channel PS7163 Up to 20dB at 16GHz Designed to support PCIe 6.0 and other interfaces up to 64Gbps 16 Lanes PS7161 Up to 20dB at 16GHz 4 Channel PS7151 Up to 20dB at 16GHz Designed to support PCIe 5.0 and other interfaces up to 32Gbps 4 Channel PS7103 Up to 28.5dB at 16GHz 16 Lanes PS7102 Up to 28.5dB at 16GHz 8 Channel PS7101 Up to 20dB at 16GHz 4 Channel

