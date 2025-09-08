MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd collaborates with Intel and SUSE to Deliver Solution for Greater AI Training Efficiency

- Advertisement -

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. announced the development of a breakthrough solution, in collaboration with Intel and SUSE, that eliminates the need for GPUs in training small-scale AI models. With this innovation, developers and enterprises can now leverage direct CPU upgrades to accelerate model training, making AI development more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective.

The solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the AI ecosystem — the high cost and limited availability of GPUs. By optimizing CPU performance for AI workloads through advanced hardware-software integration, MiPhi, Intel, and SUSE are unlocking new possibilities for researchers, startups, and enterprises seeking scalable AI training without heavy infrastructure outlays.

Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO of MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd said, “Our collaboration with Intel and SUSE reflects MiPhi’s mission to democratize technology. By reducing dependency on GPUs, we are opening the door for developers and organizations — particularly in emerging markets — to adopt AI in a faster, more affordable way. AI workloads are advancing at an unprecedented pace, and the infrastructure that powers them must evolve in parallel. With this solution, CPUs can now take on training tasks once dominated by GPUs, cutting costs, simplifying deployment, and enabling businesses of all sizes to unlock the true potential of AI without the barriers of hardware limitations.”

This solution combines MiPhi’s semiconductor expertise, Intel’s CPU architecture and SUSE’s enterprise-grade Linux platform to deliver optimized AI training performance without reliance on dedicated GPUs. This cross-industry synergy empowers developers to train small-scale models — including NLP, computer vision, and recommendation systems — directly on CPUs with dramatically improved efficiency.

Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel

“Intel is committed to delivering compute technologies that are accessible, efficient, and powerful. This collaboration with MiPhi and SUSE further unlocks the potential of Intel CPU-based architectures for AI workloads. By optimizing performance at the silicon level and aligning with enterprise-ready software platforms, we are reducing barriers to AI adoption, helping developers and organizations innovate at scale,” Commented Mr. Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel.

Mr. Sachin Vig, Director Strategic Channels & Alliances Indian Subcontinent, SUSE

“SUSE has always been committed to building open, reliable, and enterprise-grade platforms for the most demanding workloads. Through this collaboration with MiPhi and Intel, we are enabling developers to accelerate their innovation cycles, by training AI models on secure and scalable Linux infrastructure, without the need for expensive GPUs. In doing so, we hope to democratize AI and empower industries to drive their digital transformation journeys with greater agility,” said Mr. Sachin Vig, Director Strategic Channels & Alliances Indian Subcontinent, SUSE.

The collaboration underscores the commitment of MiPhi, Intel, and SUSE to accelerate global AI adoption by building scalable, sustainable, and affordable solutions. This achievement not only marks a crucial step in shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure but also highlights India’s rising role as an innovation hub driving transformative AI and semiconductor technologies.

