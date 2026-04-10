MiPhi Semiconductors Drives AI Innovation with Cost-Effective Enterprise SSD Solutions and Scalable Technology Vision

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MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Electronics, delivers advanced memory solutions, strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem with innovation. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Muniyappan K, Technical Lead, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, shares insights on AI solutions, enterprise SSDs, and cost-efficient innovation.

Can you give us an overview of MiPhi Semiconductors and its core offerings?

MiPhi Semiconductors is a strategic joint venture between Micromax and Phison Electronics. While Phison is a global leader in drive controller manufacturing, Micromax brings strong EMS capabilities in India. Together, we manufacture enterprise and commercial SSDs locally, supporting India’s growing demand for high-performance storage. Our enterprise SSD portfolio ranges from 480GB to an impressive 122TB, catering to diverse data-intensive applications.

What makes your enterprise solutions stand out in the current market?

One of our key innovations is aiDAPTIV+, designed to optimize AI workloads. It significantly reduces the number of GPUs required for fine-tuning and inferencing. This allows organizations to run advanced AI models more efficiently. For instance, our solution can run up to 48 instances of an 8B model on a single workstation without requiring internet connectivity, ensuring secure and high-performance processing.

How is MiPhi supporting AI adoption across industries?

We provide comprehensive on-premise AI solutions tailored for universities, government bodies, and private institutions. Our deployments are already active in space research organizations and educational institutions, enabling them to leverage AI in a secure and scalable manner.

What value do your solutions bring to data centers and enterprises?

Our focus is on delivering cost-effective innovation. By reducing dependency on GPUs and servers, MiPhi’s solutions can lower overall costs by up to 8x, including CapEx, OpEx, manpower, and infrastructure. This makes our offerings highly beneficial for data centers, cloud service providers, MSMEs, and academic institutions looking to scale efficiently without heavy investments.

What is your vision moving forward?

We aim to drive India’s self-reliance in semiconductor and AI technologies by delivering high-performance, affordable, and scalable solutions that empower every segment of the digital ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MiPhi

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