MiPhi Becomes the First Storage Solutions Brand in India to Locally Design and Manufacture Enterprise SSDs

MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technology, has confirmed that it has become the first homegrown brand to design and manufacture enterprise-grade Solid State Drives (SSDs) in India.

This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey to contribute toward India’s vision to lead the global technology revolution by developing advanced data storage solutions that are designed and built in India, for India and the world. MiPhi’s SSD offerings are purpose-built for data centres, high-performance computing, and mission-critical enterprise environments, making it the only brand currently to successfully design and manufacture enterprise SSDs within the country.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited

“MiPhi’s enterprise SSDs are not just storage devices—they are a powerful example of what Indian innovation can achieve when backed by vision, engineering excellence, and global collaboration. They reflect our commitment to building digital sovereignty, fostering self-reliance, and setting new benchmarks for enterprise-grade technology designed and manufactured entirely in India,” said Mr. Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited.

Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited stated, “The global data economy is projected to generate over 180 zettabytes by 2025, and the backbone of this growth is high-performance, reliable infrastructure. By designing and manufacturing enterprise SSDs entirely in India, MiPhi is not just demonstrating engineering excellence—we are actively strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure. This is a critical step towards fostering innovation and advancing the vision of a self-reliant, globally competitive digital India.”

MiPhi’s enterprise SSDs are designed to deliver ultra-fast speeds, unmatched durability, and industry-leading security, perfectly aligned with the increasing demands of India’s rapidly expanding data centres, cloud providers, and AI workloads. Built to offer seamless, reliable, and scalable performance, the SSDs meet global quality standards and are engineered for future growth.

With the global enterprise SSD market projected to grow from USD 27 billion in 2024 to over USD 50 billion by 2028, and India’s data centre capacity expected to surpass 1.3 GW with over USD 10 billion in investments by 2026, the need for high-performance, secure, and locally manufactured storage solutions is rapidly accelerating. MiPhi’s enterprise SSDs which designed and manufactured entirely in India, are uniquely positioned to meet this surge in demand, catering to the nation’s growing requirements in AI, data localization, and edge computing with robust, enterprise-grade solutions.

This milestone strongly aligns with India’s national initiatives under Make in India and Digital India, supporting the advancement of indigenous technologies while reducing dependency on imports in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and data storage. As the first homegrown brand to design and manufacture enterprise SSDs in India, this achievement stands as a testament to MiPhi’s broader vision of building an indigenous, end-to-end product ecosystem across storage, edge computing, and AI infrastructure and creating a world where innovation truly meets intelligence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MiPhi

