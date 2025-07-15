MiPhi and Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology Join Forces to Launch MiPhi Innovation AI Lab for Advanced AI and Semiconductor Research

- Advertisement -

MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Micromax Informatics & Phison Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) to set up a dedicated MiPhi Innovation AI Lab on the university campus. This state-of-the-art research and development hub will focus on advancing applied research in AI infrastructure, semiconductor integration, and GPU-accelerated computing.

With a strong emphasis on bridging academia and industry-led innovation, the collaboration brings together MiPhi’s robust technical infrastructure and product ecosystem—including servers, switches, aiDaptiv+™ technology, and advanced memory solutions—with Rajagiri’s deep research expertise in artificial intelligence.

Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors Private Limited said, “This collaboration is not just about creating an AI Lab; it’s about shaping the future of India’s semiconductor and AI landscape by combining real-world technology with academic ingenuity. The MiPhi Innovation AI Labs will serve as a dynamic bridge between industry and academia—bringing together the sharpest young minds and the most advanced tools of our time. By equipping students and researchers with cutting-edge infrastructure, real-time data environments, and exposure to live industry challenges, we’re not only advancing applied research but also cultivating a new generation of innovators, engineers, and problem-solvers who will power India’s digital and semiconductor ambitions on a global stage”

The MiPhi Innovation AI Lab will be co-funded, co-developed, and technologically led by both MiPhi and Rajagiri. It will serve as a testbed for next-generation AI systems and foster talent development through joint research initiatives, internship programs, and innovation-led learning models.

This initiative aligns with India’s national mission to become a global hub for semiconductor design and AI innovation, contributing meaningfully to both the Make in India and Digital India programs.

MiPhi continues to build strategic partnerships with academic institutions across the country, and this latest collaboration underscores its long-term commitment—not only to Design and Make in India, but also to invest in India’s intellectual capital. Through such initiatives, MiPhi is helping shape the country’s journey toward becoming a global leader in advanced hardware and AI-driven technologies.

