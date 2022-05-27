Minosha India unveils P502, a robust single-function printer at the 15th Print Pack India’22

- Advertisement -

Minosha India Ltd has launched its all-new P502 LED printer in India that maintains exceptional speed, quality, and reliability throughout long runs. Minosha India has unveiled its state-of-the-art product exposition at Booth No -28, Hall No 9D in the 15th Edition of Print Pack India 2022, scheduled from 26th May till 30th May 2022 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian market has witnessed a new product from Minosha India after a long gap which is aligned with the company’s larger business objective to introduce more range of products in the country which will help Minosha India to reach a revenue of Rs 500 crore in next five years.

P502 printers are backed with a powerful Intel processor that effortlessly processes complex jobs and eliminates bottlenecks by delivering the first 1,200 x 1,200 dpi print in under 5 seconds while multi-page document sets are produced at a whooping 45 pages per minute. Fast, easy to use, 43PPM printer, the RICOH P 502 can meet all enterprise black and white print requirements. The intuitive PCL and PostScript 3 drivers simplify every operation as employees can print directly from their iOsand Android devices, with easy password protection to lock confidential documents. Additionally, to safeguard business security, the intelligent platform supports the use of integrated workflow solutions — such as RICOH Streamline NX.

Along with RICOH P 502, the Print Pack 2022 also showcases Minosha India’s best service offerings and proximity to customers by displaying Pro C7200X, a High-End Color Production printer; Pro C5300S, an affordable High-Speed Color Production Printer; Pro 8300, an affordable High-Speed B&W Production Printer and DD 3344, a high-Speed Digital Duplicator / Copy Printer suitable for Education & Small Jobber and Copy shops.

