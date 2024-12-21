Minix Unveils Next-Gen AI Computing with Elite EU512-AI and Elite EU715-AI Product Lineup

- Advertisement -

Minix Group Company Limited, a leader in innovative technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new products: the Elite EU512-AI and the Elite EU715-AI. These cutting-edge devices embody Minix’s commitment to advancing the boundaries of smart technology and providing high-quality, reliable solutions for modern consumers and businesses.

Elite EU512-AI: Precision Meets Power

The Elite EU512-AI combines high-performance processing power with advanced AI-driven features, making it the perfect choice for businesses, professionals, and tech enthusiasts. This compact Mini PC is designed for seamless integration into home offices, workspaces, or entertainment systems, all while offering exceptional power and functionality.

Key Features of the Elite EU512-AI:

Processor: Powered by a cutting-edge Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, delivering fast and efficient performance.

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, providing smooth visuals and enhanced multimedia capabilities.

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and the ability to run multiple applications without lag.

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, offering fast boot times and ample storage space for files, media, and applications.

AI Integration: Embedded AI processing capabilities for smarter, more intuitive computing that adapts to user preferences and work patterns.

Connectivity: Includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet for fast, reliable connections.

Compact Design: Measures only 6.3” x 6.3” x 2.4”, making it ideal for space-saving in both professional and personal environments.

Operating System: Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, optimized for productivity and business applications.

The Elite EU512-AI is designed for those who need a high-performance, space-efficient device for both work and play, offering a seamless and fast user experience.

Elite EU715-AI: The Ultimate Smart Solution

The Elite EU715-AI is a high-performance Mini PC designed for users who demand both power and flexibility. Featuring advanced AI technology and robust hardware, the EU715-AI is perfect for professionals, gamers, and content creators who need reliable performance for demanding tasks.

Key Features of the Elite EU715-AI:

Processor: Powered by the Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, offering unparalleled speed and processing power for multitasking and complex workloads.

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics with support for up to 4K resolution, delivering vivid and detailed visuals for both work and entertainment.

Memory: 32GB DDR4 RAM, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously without slowing down.

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD, ensuring lightning-fast access to files and media, with ample space for large projects and data storage.

AI Capabilities: Smart, AI-enhanced performance that adjusts the system’s behavior based on user preferences, optimizing speed and efficiency automatically.

Multi-Display Support: Features support for up to three monitors via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort for an enhanced workspace and multitasking experience.

Connectivity: Latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple USB 3.1, USB-C, and Ethernet ports for superior connectivity options.

Compact Form Factor: Small and lightweight at 7.1” x 7.1” x 2.6”, perfect for saving desk space without sacrificing performance.

Operating System: Comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, offering an optimized user interface and business-friendly features.

With its powerful hardware and intelligent AI features, the Elite EU715-AI is the ultimate choice for those looking for an adaptable and high-performance computing solution.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Minix

