MINIX Introduces the Elite ER937 AI Mini PC – Big Performance in a Compact Design

MINIX proudly announces the Elite ER937 AI Mini PC, a high-performance compact desktop designed for professionals, creators, and gamers who demand desktop-grade power in a small, elegant form factor. Combining AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with a robust cooling system, advanced connectivity, and cutting-edge AI capabilities, the Elite ER937 AI redefines what users can expect from a mini PC.

Powerful AI-Driven Performance

At the core of the Elite ER937 AI Mini PC is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring 12 cores and 24 threads for exceptional multitasking and content creation. Paired with the AMD Radeon 890M graphics, users can expect smooth gaming, fast rendering, and efficient media processing.

The system also comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI NPU, offering 50 TOPS (NPU) and up to 80 TOPS of total AI performance. This makes the Elite ER937 AI ideal for workloads involving real-time AI processing, intelligent media enhancement, and productivity applications powered by artificial intelligence.

Exceptional Memory and Storage Flexibility

Designed for versatility, the Elite ER937 AI supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory and 8 TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. This gives professionals and enthusiasts alike the freedom to handle large projects, multitask effortlessly, and enjoy quick data access in a system that takes up minimal space.

Targeted Cooling System for Sustained Performance

MINIX has designed a specialized cooling system to maintain peak performance even under heavy workloads. The dual-fan design dedicates one fan to cooling the 65W CPU and another specifically for the SSD, ensuring consistent thermal efficiency. Additionally, a VC vapor chamber spreads heat evenly across the motherboard to prevent hotspots and minimize thermal throttling during sustained use.

Thoughtful Features for Everyday Convenience

The Elite ER937 AI Mini PC includes two integrated hidden front microphones for clear voice capture, ideal for video calls, streaming, and recording. It also features a magnetic quick-release structure that allows easy, tool-free upgrades or maintenance. Users can quickly access internal components such as SSDs and memory modules, making it a practical choice for enthusiasts who frequently customize their systems.

Rich Connectivity and Smart Security

Connectivity is a major highlight of the Elite ER937 AI. It comes with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for faster, more stable wireless performance. Wired networking is equally impressive with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, offering flexibility for high-speed data transfer or redundant network setups. The inclusion of USB-C 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports allows for ultra-fast data transfer, external display connections, and high-performance peripherals.

For security and convenience, the system includes a one-click fingerprint unlock feature, enabling quick and secure access without the need for passwords.

Availability

The MINIX Elite ER937 AI Mini PC is available through authorized retailers and online stores. With its premium design, high-end connectivity, and robust AI capabilities, the Elite ER937 AI offers incredible value for professionals, content creators, and gamers looking for powerful performance in a compact package.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MINIX

